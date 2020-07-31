Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, July 31

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, July 31, 2020.

A Rochester man was killed in a shooting early Friday morning on Ok Terrace in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, 21-year-old Zahr Butler was shot just before 1 a.m. RPD said Butler was shot in the upper body and when officers arrived, they attempted live saving efforts, but he died at the scene by AMR.

A Rochester man was arrested after hitting a pedestrian with his car, sending him to the hospital and then feeling the scene.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a 36-year-old Monroe County resident was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center for serious head trauma.

Monroe County legislators unveiled new, bipartisan legislation Thursday to rename the Greater Rochester International Airport after abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

Earlier this month, Local activist Richard Glaser created an online petition directed toward Monroe County Executive Adam Bello to change the name of the airport to “Frederick Douglass International Airport.” Bello himself said he was supportive of the idea two weeks ago.

Local schools have until Friday to submit their reopening plans to New York State for approval. The governor’s office will make a decision in the first week of August on reopening.

In Penfield, a survey says 63% of parents are confident about sending their children back to school in September. West Irondequoit’s plan includes in-person instruction for kindergarten through 6th grade, and only 2 days a week in-person for 7th through 12th graders.

The big news of the day comes from the National Weather Service out of Buffalo, confirming an EF-0 tornado touched down in Monroe county near the Scottsville area. It’s a rare occurrence in this part of the world, but thankfully one that was limited to mainly tree damage vs. property or people. EF-0 winds range from 65-85 mph and ranks as the weakest tornado on a scale of 0-5.

We’re in the midst of a beautiful night under partly cloudy skies Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s tonight, offering pleasant sleeping weather. We’re mostly sunny again tomorrow and partly cloudy Saturday. Our next system arrives Sunday and will bring a round of showers to much of the region.