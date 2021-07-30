Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, July 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, July 30, 2021.

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting late Thursday in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to 98 Lyell Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found a large crowd and two men — one in his 20s and one in his 50s — with gunshot wounds. They both were taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center for treatment where the younger victim was pronounced dead.

A Rochester man has been hospitalized after a shooting on Lyell Avenue on Friday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 4:30 a.m. for the report of a man shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 42-year-old man who was shot at least once in the lower body.

Mayor Lovely Warren and leaders from across the Rochester area held a Violence Prevention Summit Thursday. The goal was to develop a city-wide approach to reducing shootings and other forms of violence.

There were people there from across the community and across the country to share their thoughts on measures the public and leaders can make to push back on the spike in violence. The question was what violence prevention programs will work for Rochester? The problem isn’t unique but every city is.

“If you keep doing the same thing expecting different results, that’s insanity,” says City Councilman Willie Lightfoot.

With the Delta variant of the Coronavirus on the rise, doctors and health experts are pleading for those unvaccinated to get their shots as people without it make up 97% of hospitalizations. This has prompted the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) to release new masking guidelines.

For weeks, school districts have been pleading with the state, to firm up COVID-19 safety plans right now. With the start of school just over a month away – they’re still waiting.



News 8 has learned, the plan is still being developed by the State Department of Health but it will use the latest federal guidelines as its basis.

The Biden administration is announcing new requirements for federal workers and some contractors who do not attest to being fully vaccinated, as well as new vaccine incentives.

President Joe Biden declared that any unvaccinated federal workers are subject to universal masking, getting tested weekly or twice weekly, physical distancing from employees and visitors, and restrictions on official travel.

The Biden administration on Thursday announced it will allow a nationwide ban on evictions to expire Saturday, arguing that its hands are tied after the Supreme Court signaled it could only be extended until the end of the month.

The White House said President Joe Biden would have liked to have extended the federal eviction moratorium due to the spread of the delta variant. Instead, Biden called on “Congress to extend the eviction moratorium to protect such vulnerable renters and their families without delay.”

The moratorium was put in place put in place last September by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The main headline is the colder air that takes over today. The air is so cold that we are seeing lake-effect clouds and rain showers as winds turn more northerly. This is normally a late summer phenomenon, but the warm waters in combination with cold air will warrant a few sprinkles here and there Friday morning. Temperatures hold in the 60s for most, if not the entire day Friday with a cool north wind.

Note that the record low high temperature for Friday is 66° set back in 1895. It’s possible that if temperatures drop enough from midnight onward that Rochester gets close to challenging that record as highs during the day struggle to meet the upper 60s.

Skies should clear out later in the afternoon as high pressure takes over. Despite surface dry air, a strong jet stream overhead will prevent from any significant warming into Saturday. It will likely be the coldest day of July (Yes, also the last day of July) as we start off in the low 50s and even 40s for some south of Rochester. Expect sun to clouds with temperatures climbing slowly into the low 70s.

The next fast-moving storm system arrives Saturday night into Sunday. This looks like a potent storm system that will bring rain to most of the state throughout the day. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible as the low moves overhead and temperatures climb into the mid 70s. It would be good to have a backup plan if you have any outdoor activities scheduled for Sunday.

This system looks to clear out overnight into Monday. While the cold air lingers, skies should clear out to start the first work week of August. Overnight lows will again be in the 50s, but afternoon highs see a slight bump into the middle 70s. Despite the warmer feel, these numbers will continually remain 5-10° below normal. High pressure is forecast to hold on through Tuesday and Wednesday, but questions remain if we see rain return by the end of next week. Temperatures should rebound sometime by the second half of August.