Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, July 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning, Rochester. Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department has determiner an early morning fire was an arson.

Fire crews were called to Weaver Street for the report of a house fire around 1am Friday morning. When they arrived, hey found heavy fire coming from the rear of the duplex.

The fire did cause the neighboring house to catch fire, but fire crews were able to put out both fires.

No one was injured.

SODUS POINT, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials say one man is in the hospital, fighting for his life after he attempted to help save a few women at Sodus Point Thursday afternoon.

They say three women were swimming off the pier when the water pulled them under.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says one of the good Samaritans who jumped in to help is now at Rochester General fighting for his life.

“Responding deputies, a sergeant, donned his life jacket and rescue rope and was able to get into the water and help the teenage girl stay afloat while bystanders helped,” said Lt. Robert Miley with the WCSO.

The women are being treated at the hospital.

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after racist and anti-semitic graffiti was discovered on several buildings in Perinton Thursday morning.

“KKK” and a swastika were spray-painted on the rental office for Pines of Perinton. Another swastika was spray-painted on the sign of Rocky’s Automotive Service.

In addition to the swastikas and “KKK” graffiti, other racial slurs were also spray-painted on the buildings, including the n-word. Additional racist graffiti was found on a senior graduation sign nearby. In total, seven buildings were vandalized with the hateful images, officials say.

The ensuing investigation was extensive, as deputies canvassed more than 600 properties Thursday. Additionally, Gov. Cuomo has directed the New York State Police hate crimes task force to investigate hateful graffiti.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re not out of the woods yet- that’s what Dr. Michael Mendoza is said on Thursday about the COVID-19 numbers in our region. He said while only 2% of people in the region are infected with the virus right now, we can’t let our guard down just yet.

Dr. Mendoza said right now the COVID-19 numbers are lower than we’ve seen in months- which he said is especially impressive considering we’ve been reopening for the past seven weeks.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza and researches with the University of Rochester Medical Center are encouraging members of the community to volunteer in phase three of the COVID-19 vaccine study.

In May, URMC and Rochester Regional Health announced their collaboration in a clinical trial that will recruit 90 local participants.

URMC said they are looking for new volunteers for phase three of the study — which they anticipate will begin in August.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced Wednesday that the city’s Heat Emergency, and Cool Sweep operations will be in effect Thursday, with the Cool Sweep continuing Friday.

City officials say Heat Emergencies are activated when the temperature is expected to exceed 85 degrees and Cool Sweeps are activated when a forecast calls for temperatures to surpass 85 degrees. Both are city-designed initiatives to provide residents with opportunities to find relief from the heat.

Spray Parks (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.):

• Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

• Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.

• Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

• Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave.

• David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

• Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

• Roxie Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.