Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, July 24

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza updated the community on coronavirus testing during a media briefing Thursday afternoon after concerns that testing was taking longer to process..

“Testing tracing and isolation are the three major functions of out health department,” Dr. Mendoza said. “The most important feature of the test, and this is true everyday in medicine as well, when you get a test, the most important reason to get the test and it will change what you do.”

Trials are still underway for a COVID-19 vaccine, but when it’s ready the US government will be first on the list to get a shipment.

This comes after officials put in an order for over 600 million doses of a potential vaccine from a pair of pharmaceutical companies.

A Rochester man was arrested, and a woman is in stable condition after a shooting on Thursday evening in which the man allegedly threatened the responding police officer.

46-year-old William Combs is charged with the assault shooting, menacing a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon.

A Rochester man is recovering after he was shot on Thursday night in the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the 36-year-old was shot on Iceland Park and was found on the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue with a gunhot wound to the lower body.

A federal judge has halted the public release of police officer disciplinary records in New York, temporarily turning back a state transparency reform enacted in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

Judge Katherine Polk Failla granted a temporary restraining order late Wednesday barring police departments and other entities in the state from disclosing discipline records until at least Aug. 18, when she’ll hear arguments in a union lawsuit challenging their release.

If you’re a fan of fine summer weather, you’re going to fall in love with this weekend’s weather.

Friday looks beautiful with partly cloudy conditions continuing. We can’t rule out a random shower well removed from the lake, but most of you are soaking in the sunshine with highs around 80 degrees. A few of our high resolution models are trying to drop lows Friday night into the upper 50s, which would be the coolest air we’ve felt in about a month.

The weekend warms back up with Saturday sunshine yielding highs in the middle 80s. We’ll be close to 90 Sunday with humidity returning, helping ignite rain and storms by Monday of next week.