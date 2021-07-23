Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, July 23

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, July 23, 2021.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not changed its advice that fully vaccinated people can safely go without masks in most situations. But Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s director, said local decisions on mask mandates could vary depending on vaccination levels and whether there’s a surge.

MORE | Vaccinations begin to rise in some states with soaring COVID cases

The Rochester City School District Board of Education voted Thursday evening to rename Nathaniel Rochester Middle School, School No. 3, after Dr. Alice Holloway Young.

Dr. Young was one of the district’s first Black teachers. She went on to become the district’s first Black vice principal and principal. The district says she also supervised its early integration programs, such as the Urban Suburban program.

The Upstate New York Poison Center has seen a drastic increase so far this year in the number of calls for children who have ingested marijuana products. They said most calls have been for marijuana edibles and majority of the kids ingesting them are five years old or younger.

Data from the poison center shows calls have nearly tripled for children ingesting so called “Cannabis Candies” from January through May of this year compared to the same time last year.

NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week.

“As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.

The 2020 Olympic Games will kick off with the opening ceremony Friday morning.

There will be 950 people attending, including athletes, dignitaries and VIP guests such as First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

We have a gorgeous Friday on tap with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

High pressure remains in control. Today looks to be a gem with even more sun and highs climbing into the upper 70s. This high pressure begins to slide east and settles somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean Friday night and Saturday. Rain chances inevitably return for a portion of the weekend, but won’t be nearly as “rain ridden” as last weekend…

THE WEEKEND: Expect a change in wind direction out of the south that leads to warming temperatures Saturday. Highs climb into the lower and middle 80s with a sunny start. Clouds increase later in the day as our next storm system approaches from the west. A warm front will move through later Saturday evening and overnight. This means most of the day is dry, but a few showers and thunderstorms will break into New York State by Saturday night and Sunday that should make for a few passing downpours and some rumbles of thunder. The showers may last into early Sunday morning, but the good news is the front moves east by Sunday afternoon, and we can expect a good amount of dry time later in the day. There will still be the threat for a few downpours, but lengthy dry time should salvage the day.

Temperatures drop a bit into Monday with an isolated afternoon shower or storm chance. Drier air moves in Tuesday that should clear out skies and highs fall back into the middle 70s. Longer range models diverge a bit from here giving us a few options. We may keep high pressure around and avoid rain, or a more active jet stream injects a frontal boundary to the lower Great Lakes and we deal with showers Wednesday and Thursday. Current thoughts are to lean toward the wetter solution.