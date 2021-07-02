Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, July 2

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, July 2, 2021.

Multiple people have been injured after a two-vehicle crash in Rochester.

The Rochester Police Department responded to Fromm Place and Central Park around midnight on Friday. Multiple people were seen being taken to the hospital in ambulances. Officials said those injuries were minor. Rain is believed to be a factor in this crash.

A fire broke out in a home in Webster overnight, causing severe damage.

Fire fighters were called to the home on Sunningdale Rise around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. Heavy flames were seen coming from the roof of the two and a half story house.

President Joe Biden came up well short on his goal of delivering 80 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to the rest of the world by the end of June as a host of logistical and regulatory hurdles slowed the pace of U.S. vaccine diplomacy.

Although the Biden administration has announced that about 50 countries and entities will receive a share of the excess COVID-19 vaccine doses, the U.S. has shipped less than 24 million doses to 10 recipient countries, according to an Associated Press tally. The White House says more will be sent in the coming days — with about 40 million doses expected to be shipped by the end of the week — and stresses that Biden has done everything in his power to meet the commitment.

The Fairport Music Festival is making its return this year, on August 27 and August 28.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic and instead, organizers held a series of smaller pop-up events to raise money for the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

After a one-year hiatus, Party in the Park is officially back for the summer of 2021!

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren made the announcement Thursday, that the Five Star Bank-sponsored event will be making its return to the Flower City and will celebrate its 25th anniversary.

New national data shows a significant increase in injuries and deaths due to fireworks during the pandemic. In today’s Family First we are taking a look at what to do to help keep your family safe this summer.

Independence Day is fast approaching and fireworks will soon light up the sky, from the Flower City, to the Finger Lakes, and beyond.

Here’s a running list of what local events that you and your family can participate in this holiday weekend.

Our Friday morning is starting off quiet with mostly cloudy skies and peaks of sun. It’s a jacket worthy start to the day as temperatures hover in the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs won’t rise much higher than the upper 60s today, but the focus will lean towards the redevelopment of showers and storms towards the afternoon. If you’re looking to get outside or do any traveling today, your best bet to avoid any slow downs will be earlier rather than later.

An incoming disturbance aloft forming an upper level low across our area will be the focus of our forecast moving into the weekend. The closer we are to the low, the higher the rain chances. Expect abundant rain showers to develop on Friday as the storm system passes by, but models continue to struggle with who will get a soaking and who will end up with little to no rain. Keep the umbrellas handy and expect intermittent rain developing this afternoon as daytime heating gets showers going. Some of these showers will be very heavy rain producers while some of us don’t see much rain at all! There could even be some small hail in some of the stronger cores.

Friday will be the coolest day of the entire holiday weekend with temperatures holding in the 60s and finishing just barely in the lower 70s. Expect scattered shower activity through the afternoon before it tapers overnight into Saturday. Improvements begin in the forecast from here.

THE WEEKEND: As the low pulls into the Northeast, we get wraparound cooler air off Lake Ontario. This will keep those along the lake in the 60 and low 70s Saturday, but those around Rochester and south into the Finger Lakes could get into the upper 70s. There will be an outside rain chance, but most of the day will be dry. Independence Day will be the best day of the weekend with emerging sunshine and highs topping out just below and around that 80 degree mark.Fourth of July Forecast: How the Holiday weekend weather is shaping up

NEXT WEEK: We see a warm front on Monday that will result in a burst of heat and humidity. Temperatures surge into the upper 80s with an isolated rain chance. A robust cold front moves through some time Monday night and Tuesday that will be our next chance for severe weather. That should regulate temperatures to more seasonal levels to finish next week.