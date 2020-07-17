Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, July 17

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Rochester police announced a murder arrest Thursday almost exactly one year after a missing person was found dead in a garage on Lakeview Park in the city.

Police announced that Kimberly Jones, 28, was charged with second degree murder, first degree robbery, first degree kidnapping and two counts of fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday night.

RPD said officers were called to the area of Clifford and Portland Avenues just before 10:30 p.m. for the report of a man shot.

The New York Public High School Athletic Association announced that fall sports in New York have been delayed and will start no sooner than September 21st. The NYPHSAA also canceled regional and state tournaments for fall sports.

The NYPHSAA hopes to begin fall sports on September 21st, but is prepared to implement a condensed seasons plan if fall sports can not take place in 2020.

The New York State Education Department released further guidance Thursday for school districts in submitting reopening plans for approval.

School districts across New York are to submit their specific reopening plans to the state government by the end of July. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week the state would make a “universal decision” in the first week of August about the prospect of schools reopening for the fall.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with media members Thursday to give an update on the state of the coronavirus pandemic in New York state.

An update on the call regarding dining out: The governor said that all of New York state’s restaurants and bars could only serve patrons alcohol if they were ordering food too, and there could be no standing bar service.

MORE | Confused & surprised: Rochester bar owners navigating new NYS alcohol service rule

The pandemic has claimed yet another local summer festival — the Fairport Music Festival.

Organizers said they will hold a series of smaller pop-up events to raise money for the Golisano Children’s Hospital. Those events will be announced on the Fairport Music Festival Facebook page in the week’s ahead.

It was an active day on Thursday across Western NY as multiple rounds of thunderstorms dumped 1 to 2 inches of heavy rain across parts of the area. Ample shear and instability resulted in severe thunderstorms and several Tornado Warnings across the Southern Tier.

Rochester had 1.70″ of rainfall officially for Thursday. Two rainfall events now account for most of our total precipitation for the month of July!

Outside of a few showers early today, Friday is largely quiet with temperatures back into the middle and upper 80s as sunshine increases. Prepare for toasty times this weekend with highs near 90 degrees Saturday and near record highs in the middle 90s on Sunday. Brace yourself for another jolt to the A/C bill.