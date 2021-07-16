Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, July 16

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Former Walworth Town Board member Karel Ambroz II, 57, was arrested Thursday and charged with Attempted Criminal Sex Act.

Ambroz was a member of the board at the time of his arrest. He resigned from his position shortly after the arrest was made public Thursday.

According to investigators, Ambroz used social media to attempt to meet a 14-year-old for sexual activity. Ambroz instead met an undercover Canandaigua City Police detective, who arrested him.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Burtis passed away Wednesday after catching fire Monday in Canandaigua. Investigators say the incident was not suspicious.

More than 60 people have died and dozens were missing Thursday as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse.

Among those killed were nine residents of an assisted living facility for people with disabilities and two firefighters involved in rescue efforts across the region.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to be questioned by the New York State Attorney General’s office this weekend as part of an ongoing independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, the New York Times is reporting.

The investigation is being conducted by outside lawyers Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark. NYS AG Letitia James is overseeing the inquiry.

The mother accused of killing her 3-month-old baby was arraigned in court on Thursday where she pleaded not guilty.

Mabel Enid Rosado-Delgado, 38, has been charged with second degree murder.

In our Family First segment: breaking the stigma when it comes to depression. Millions are suffering from it right now. One woman is sharing her painful and personal journey, in hopes of helping others.

Friday looks like it’s shaping up to be a mostly dry day overall with highs in the upper 70s and chances for a few “hit or miss” showers primarily across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes Friday evening as another system follows closely behind. There will be a decent amount of dry time between showers with Saturday being the one to watch for heavy rainfall.

A surface low-pressure system develops in the Ohio Valley along the southern edge of the frontal boundary. It meanders northward into our region Saturday to bring area-wide showers and thunderstorms. The threat here will be heavy rain that may lead to water ponding on roads as well as surging creeks and streams, lightning, strong winds and potentially even some small hail. Make sure to put in place alternate plans for any outdoor activities.

Depending on the path that this system takes could not only mean drastic differences in rain totals across the region, but with decent agreement between models you can bet there will be places that see up to 2 or more inches of rain that may come in the form of these heavy downpours. We’re also watching the threat that these storms could be strong to severe, and is something we’ll be closely monitoring over the next day or so.

The boundary lingers to our south Sunday and while we still expect a mostly dry day, isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out. A weak area of high pressure slides into the Great Lakes and attempts to keep skies clear to start the work week. It is still unclear as to how strong this high pressure ends up being, and that will determine how long the skies remain clear. Trends are starting to keep more clouds around during the day Monday with slight chances for a shower, but trends point toward a wetter solution for the middle and second half of next week, but that can always change.