Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, July 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, July 10, 2020.

After six hours of searching on air and in water, the U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for the missing man.

According to the Coast Guard, notification was received at 5:42 p.m. on Thursday of a person falling overboard and response boats were immediately dispatched to conduct search and rescue.

At 11:38 p.m., the Coast Guard suspended the search due to “not locating the person.” It is highly likely that another search could resume on Friday.

All three malls in the Rochester area are set to reopen Friday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that malls in phase four regions could reopen Friday if they had proper HVAC systems and measures in place.

Officials from Wilmorite, owners of Eastview, The Mall at Greece Ridge, and The Marketplace Mall, say they ave the required systems and filters in place and are ready to reopening Friday

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday in Monroe County, leaving the total death count locally at 277 from last official count Wednesday.

Officials report there have been 3,878 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 31 new cases since 24 hours prior.

There’s a coin shortage in the U.S. Some businesses are asking customers to pay with exact change, or use a debit or credit card if possible.

The shortage is caused, in part, by the mass closings of U.S. businesses or changes in business operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in fewer coins reaching the public.

Friday is the final day to apply for RASE — the Racial And Structural Equity commission with Monroe County and the City of Rochester. The commission will look at current laws and recommend new ones. The goal is to work to dismantle structural inequities and racism.

21 people will be selected to serve. Anyone who lives in Monroe County and is 16-years or older can apply.

Calling hours and a private funeral service have been announced for Assemblyman David Gantt, who died Wednesday.

Family of Gantt have invited the public to a service at Church of Love Faith Center at 700 Exchange Boulevard on Friday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be a private ceremony for family and close friends at Church of Love Faith Center on Saturday at 10 a.m.

A cool sweep will also be in effect for the city during those days. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, some changes have been made to Cool Sweep locations for health and safety reasons, including capacity limitations and adjusted hours of operation.

Yesterday’s heat in Rochester was nothing short of noteworthy. Officially, our high temperature at the airport was 97 degrees. This was the highest temperature in Rochester since July 17, 2012! It had been a while since we saw that level of summer sizzle!

It’s been a remarkable week for us here in Western New York with respect to heat. We’ve now logged five straight 90 degree days in Rochester. Today, we’ll log a sixth. By definition, a “heat wave” is defined as 3 or more consecutive days at 90 degrees or higher. With our 6th on tap Friday, it begs the question where this streaks fits historically. It registers, but we’ve seen worse …