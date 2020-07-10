1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, July 10

Sunrise Smart Start

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Coast Guard suspended search for missing swimmer on Lake Ontario

After six hours of searching on air and in water, the U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for the missing man.

According to the Coast Guard, notification was received at 5:42 p.m. on Thursday of a person falling overboard and response boats were immediately dispatched to conduct search and rescue.

At 11:38 p.m., the Coast Guard suspended the search due to “not locating the person.” It is highly likely that another search could resume on Friday.

Eastview, Marketplace, and Mall at Greece Ridge all reopening Friday, retailers excited

All three malls in the Rochester area are set to reopen Friday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that malls in phase four regions could reopen Friday if they had proper HVAC systems and measures in place.

Officials from Wilmorite, owners of Eastview, The Mall at Greece Ridge, and The Marketplace Mall, say they ave the required systems and filters in place and are ready to reopening Friday

No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, more than half of 31 new cases are people under the age of 30

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday in Monroe County, leaving the total death count locally at 277 from last official count Wednesday.

Officials report there have been 3,878 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 31 new cases since 24 hours prior.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

Making ‘cents’ of US coin shortage

There’s a coin shortage in the U.S. Some businesses are asking customers to pay with exact change, or use a debit or credit card if possible.

The shortage is caused, in part, by the mass closings of U.S. businesses or changes in business operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in fewer coins reaching the public.

Applications for commission on racial equity due Friday

 Friday is the final day to apply for RASE — the Racial And Structural Equity commission with Monroe County and the City of Rochester. The commission will look at current laws and recommend new ones. The goal is to work to dismantle structural inequities and racism.

21 people will be selected to serve. Anyone who lives in Monroe County and is 16-years or older can apply.

Calling hours, funeral service announced for Assemblyman David Gantt

Calling hours and a private funeral service have been announced for Assemblyman David Gantt, who died Wednesday.

Family of Gantt have invited the public to a service at Church of Love Faith Center at 700 Exchange Boulevard on Friday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be a private ceremony for family and close friends at Church of Love Faith Center on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Heat wave hits Rochester this week, Cool Sweep in effect for Friday

A cool sweep will also be in effect for the city during those days. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, some changes have been made to Cool Sweep locations for health and safety reasons, including capacity limitations and adjusted hours of operation.

Weather forecast: Another scorcher on the way today

Yesterday’s heat in Rochester was nothing short of noteworthy. Officially, our high temperature at the airport was 97 degrees. This was the highest temperature in Rochester since July 17, 2012! It had been a while since we saw that level of summer sizzle!

It’s been a remarkable week for us here in Western New York with respect to heat. We’ve now logged five straight 90 degree days in Rochester. Today, we’ll log a sixth. By definition, a “heat wave” is defined as 3 or more consecutive days at 90 degrees or higher. With our 6th on tap Friday, it begs the question where this streaks fits historically. It registers, but we’ve seen worse …

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss