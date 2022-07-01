ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, July 1, 2022. The team at News 8 wishes you and your loved ones a happy new month.

Authorities are searching for a driver who struck a pedestrian near Monroe Avenue and fled the scene early Friday morning.

Police say officers were led to the 400 block of Monroe Avenue around 1:10 a.m. for the report of a male hit by a vehicle. Once at the location, they found a city resident who had been struck.

According to officials, the 29-year-old victim suffered a lower-body injury and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver who struck the male fled the scene and has yet to be located.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to dial 911.

An occupied home in the area of Cady Street was struck by overnight gunfire in Rochester Friday.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Cady Street for the report of gunshots into a home. Upon arrival, evidence was located to suggest gunshots were fired in the area.

Investigators later found a family home, occupied by one adult and four children aged 14, 10, 7 and 7, that had been hit by gunfire.

None of the occupants were injured in this shooting, according to police.

An investigation is currently underway. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Congressman Joe Morelle (D-NY 25th) said the future of abortion in the U.S. could be in further jeopardy.

Morelle hosted a Town Hall meeting Thursday on the importance of coming together to protect women`s health and freedom. The event had a panel of experts including Planned Parenthood, the National Organization of Women (NOW), Willow Domestic Violence Center, and others.

Meaghan De Chateauvieux with the Willow Domestic Violence Center said attending this town hall with Congressman Morelle is to raise awareness of what this Supreme Court decision means for women.



“We see this playing out in relationships every day. The impact of not having options for yourself or for your bodily autonomy,” said De Chateauvieux.

She added it’s almost like if this were a relationship, the federal government would be considered an abusive partner.

“There’s certainly elements of power and control that come into all these decisions that are being made about women for women,” she said.

Morelle said Thursday night was about giving concerned constituents a chance to ask what comes next after Roe’s overturn. He feels there could be more to come.

“There’s no question that there’s a movement in Congress by people to ban abortion nationally,” he said.

Even though New York has abortion protections, Morelle has co-sponsored a bill that will allow women to have reproductive rights across the US.

“So I think it’s important for the Senate to act to codify Roe, and the President will clearly sign it,” Morelle said.

Patricia Impson said her feelings on what the Supreme Court did are too strong to ignore, and that history is repeating itself.

“I feel like I’m repeating what I did in the ’70s. You know, some of the same battles,” said Impson.

De Chateauvieux says coerced pregnancies in other states will force women to seek out places like Willow.

“Then we anticipate that there’s going to be many more people coming to New York for services and that will impact our services at Willow,” De Chateauvieux said.

It’s been one year since construction began on the largest off-site project in the history of the University of Rochester.

The more-than $200 million ambulatory orthopedics center is moving into the Marketplace Mall and is on track to expand patient care by the end of this year.

A little more than one year from now, UR’s facility will replace the former Sears storefront and will bring extensive orthopedics and physical therapy care to the region.

By fall 2023, nearly 700 employees will offer medical care, and nearly 200 new jobs will be introduced.

“This facility is, if you will, a one-stop location for everything muscular and skeletal. We’ll be able to provide office visits for patients, advanced imaging including cat scans and MRI; physical therapy to help those recover from an injury,” said Dr. Paul Rubery, chair of UR Orthopedics. “There will be a dedicated space for sports performance and injury prevention, an ambulatory surgery space, and then also the ability for people to have surgeries that require an overnight stay, which is a real innovation.”

Dr. Rubery took a News 8 crew through the 300,000 sq. foot space, which will soon house a surgical center, a four-story clinic tower, and more.

He said the facility is sure to draw patients, from Western New York and beyond, for a variety of treatments.

“As we designed this space, we prepared some spaces for expansion which will make it easier, safer, less costly, and faster to expand in the future when the community needs it,” said Dr. Rubery.

Part of the campus expansion includes work from Synergy Med Solutions out of Colorado.

The company is introducing the Clean Cube Medical System to UR’s facility by installing an already-built operating room. Leaders said it’s the first of its kind worldwide on an academic level.

The room will join other standard operating rooms and will include unique infection control systems.

“In the amount of one to two months, we can have six operating rooms up and running, versus three to six months worth of construction otherwise,” said Ford Kellogg, CEO of Synergy Med Solutions.

“It takes these spaces, which really were empty and had people wondering, ‘What are they going to do?’ It makes them vibrant and busy again,” said Dr. Rubery.

UR Medicine is partnering with RTS to form a bus line that will drop patients off at the clinic once it opens to the public.

The surgery center is expected to open by the end of this year, and the clinic tower is expected to open in the fall of 2023.

A $13 million affordable housing development project was recently completed in Rochester’s El Camino neighborhood, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday.

Pueblo Nuevo Phase II, part of Hochul’s statewide affordable housing initiative, created 29 new homes in the form of 12 duplex properties and five single-family houses. All of the homes are deemed affordable to households earning at or below 50% of the area’s median income.

A vacant warehouse, located at 216 Clifford Avenue, was also converted into a 10,000-square-foot community center for the neighborhood.

Phase I of Pueblo Nuevo brought an additional 75 apartments for lower-income families to the neighborhood, bringing the total number of homes to 104. 19 of the apartments were reserved for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and came with access to supportive services through the Ibero-American Action League.

Additionally, it turned a city-owned lot, located at 12 Hoeltzer Street, into a community green space of gardens, walking paths, a playground, and a picnic pavilion.

“Supportive housing projects like the Pueblo Nuevo project are critical to bringing back neighborhoods like El Camino in Rochester that have long been neglected,” Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado stated in a press release.

Six homes in the project are reserved for formerly homeless households and will come with access to on-site support services funded by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative. Services include helping residents access community resources, prepare for and gain employment, and address barriers to independent living.

Friday is another warm day with temperatures climbing quickly toward 90°. Early morning showers Saturday turn to sunshine by afternoon as the front moves out, kicking off a fantastic weekend with a comfortable warmth and dry skies. This will be our only chance for rain through the holiday weekend.

Fourth of July Weekend: Sunday and Monday are the party pieces. Temperatures climb above 70 but don’t surpass 90 with clear skies — a day perfect for spending time outdoors and fireworks.