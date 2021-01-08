Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, January 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest updates in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

U.S. Capitol Police said Thursday police officer Brian Sicknick died due to injuries sustained in response to the riot led by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday at the Capitol.

“Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters,” the police said.

Top Democrats in Congress are calling for the president to be removed from office Thursday.

United States Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer is calling for President Donald Trump to be “immediately removed from office” following Wednesday’s riot at the United States Capitol.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren unveiled her 2021 State of the City Thursday night.

The 10-minute video details plans including pay increases for home healthcare workers, job creation, and green initiatives. It also touches on plans for a new Office of Neighborhood Safety to combat violence, and an Equity and Recovery Agenda aimed at improving the lives of Rochester citizens.

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 461 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Monroe County is now averaging 555 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 9.6%.

The Buffalo Bills clinched the No. 2 seed for the AFC playoffs after routing the Miami Dolphins 56-26 Sunday.

The Bills will take on the Indianapolis Colts this weekend, who clinched the No. 7 seed in the playoffs Sunday with a 28-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Neil Sedaka was right: “Breaking Up is Hard to Do”. That song definitely applies to the stubborn deck of clouds that has been in place across the Rochester area. We’ve seen at least 19 consecutive days with a cloudy sky!

The reason we’re able to see such small changes in temperature between night and day is because of the clouds that haven’t been wanting to budge. They act as a blanket at night, trapping any heat from escaping the ground. Then during the day they block most of the sunlight from making things much warmer as they reflect off the top of the cloud deck and back into space.

A prolonged area of high pressure will keep influencing our weather over the next few days keeping the weather quiet. As the air starts to dry out a bit more this afternoon, the cloud deck SHOULD at least break up a bit to reveal a fleeting peek or two of the sun. A thin, warmer layer of air trapped above the cloud deck (known as an “inversion)” may keep clouds from breaking until later on in the evening, but there’s still a chance to see that sun pop out in spots. Highs once again fall in the upper 20s

Our weekend continues to look cold but quiet with at least partial sunshine, especially for Saturday and highs near to just below freezing. The Bills game looks partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 20s. We don’t see any active weather for the area for at least the next week. That includes chances for significant snowfall. On another note, here are the latest seasonal snowfall standings:

Beyond that, the last part of January brings about changes that will be more wintry. Stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast.