Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, January 31

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Last July, Letoya Palmo‘s car left Lyell Avenue and struck Jaime McDonald’s two children, Lily and Luke. At the time, Lily was 2 years old and Luke was 10 months old.

Palmo was taking pictures on her phone when she crashed into the kids in their red wagon, dragging them for 50 feet under her car. She pleaded guilty this week to all charges and will be sentenced in April.

“I was mad. Honestly, I think she deserved more time than just two and half years in prison,” said McDonald.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak sparked by a new virus in China that has spread to more than a dozen countries as a global emergency Thursday after the number of cases spiked more than tenfold in a week.

The U.N. health agency defines an international emergency as an “extraordinary event” that constitutes a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee will oppose calling more witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, all but dashing Democratic efforts to hear more testimony and boosting odds the Senate will vote imminently to acquit without new testimony, in a matter of days.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said late Thursday she would vote to allow witnesses in the impeachment trial, building momentum for the Democrats’ effort.

But Alexander then said in a statement there was “no need for more evidence,” giving the Trump team the likelihood of a Senate vote in its direction.

We’ve all heard how important it is to install a standard smoke alarm in your house, but what about for the deaf and hard of hearing?

Smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a fire by more than half. That’s why the Red Cross is making sure everyone is able to be alerted to a fire in their home.

The Red Cross offers a specific alarm that uses more than just sound to alert people of a fire. James Love is the executive director of the Rochester chapter of the American Red Cross. He said they’ve been installing bed shaker alarms for three years.

One lucky boy is going to the Super Bowl after his parents entered him into a national contest.

“It was wild,” Greg Jablonsky, of Pittsford, said about receiving the email telling him his son had won the contest.

10-year-old Jesse Jablonsky, is on his way to the Super Bowl with his brother and parents after winning the NFL’s “Next 100 Super Bowl Contest.”

A Rochester Institute of Technology alum will be there on Sunday and help kick off the Super Bowl.

Christine Sun Kim, a 2002 graduate, will perform the National Anthem and “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language during the pregame.



Not a whole lot going on right now across the northeast with about an inch of snow on the ground.

High pressure over New England slowly moves eastward into the Atlantic. Expect cloudy skies to dominate Friday as temperatures climb a few degrees above freezing. This means the lawns will continue to green and expect to see mostly green and brown come Sunday.