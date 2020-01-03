Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, January 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all of today’s latest headlines in the Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office has taken a suspect into custody in connection to a homicide investigation in Canandaigua.

According to police, a woman was found dead once they arrive on scene, County Road 16, near Peg Rayburn Drive and Butler Road, early Friday morning. Her identity has not been released.

In the early morning house, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said they had a person of interested, but he wasn’t believed to be in the area. Then around 2 a.m., they did make an arrest.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a veteran Iraqi militant who was closely allied with Iran and rose to be a senior militia commander during the war against the Islamic State group, was killed overnight Friday in a U.S. strike that also felled Iran’s top general.

Al-Muhandis was the deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of mostly Shiite paramilitaries. He was also the founder of the Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades. The U.S. blamed the group, which is separate from the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, for a rocket attack in northern Iraq last week that killed a U.S. contractor.

Police in Albion are reassuring parents about some social media posts making the rounds.

In a statement, the police said the posts indicate a concern for violence on the Albion Central School Campus on Friday — related to previous threats in the district.

Police said they have investigated and found no evidence of a credible threat. Still, there will be an increased police presence at the school.

A special prosecutor has been appointed to oversee the DWI case of New York State’s Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb (R-131).

Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella is the new prosecutor for the case.

“The next step will be the appearance in court,” Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts said.

“An appearance ticket was issues consistent with the new law as well as the policy of the sheriff’s department and he’ll appear in the next two or three weeks and be arraigned with his attorney and the process will start at that point.”

Residents and community leaders demonstrated outside Clinton Lofts Thursday saying 106 people are being forced out by the owner.

They say the conditions there area already horrible.

“Disgusting. Embarrassing. I can’t even have nobody come and visit, I have water damage and mold,” says resident Keisha Campbell. “They don’t do no repairs and they don’t do no work. They’re slum lords.”

Christmas is over and many people may still have a tree sitting in their house. Instead of throwing it in the garbage, many local towns and the city of Rochester have a greener alternative.

If you’re ready to get your Christmas tree out of your house, anyone who lives in the city of Rochester can bring their old tree to one of the four boxes that stationed around the city.

The boxes are located in parking lots at the Cobb’s Hill recreation center, on Estes St. in Charlotte, the Genessee Valley Park tennis courts, and the Norton Village recreation center.

Some very mild air remains in place across Western New York and the Finger Lakes today.

Pockets of generally light rain will brush by south of Rochester. It’s a far cry from a washout of a day, but the sunshine will most definitely be gone. Expect highs in the middle 40s.

Our focus will be on Saturday as a weak wave of low pressure slides to our southeast. Temperatures Friday night will be falling and are expected to be in the middle 30s by Saturday morning. As this weak low approaches, a swath of rain/snow will overspread the region. The expectation is for this mix to transition fully to snow during the day and possibly linger into Saturday night. Admittedly, there are a lot of moving parts with this system. The prospect of accumulating snow hinges on timing & placement of a cold front & shortwave swinging to our south. It’s a dance that has to be executed just right, and I remain cautious of jumping in too deep as only slight fluctuations in timing and track will have a big impact on how things evolve for us.