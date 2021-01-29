Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, January 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

A Rochester man has been arrested after a crash from earlier this month that killed one woman and injured three others.

22-year-old Matthew Canales is charged with second degree manslaughter.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of East Main Street and North Chestnut Street for the report of a crash around 9:45 p.m. on January 11.

Before the abduction, Cash had appealed a decision from family court which concluded he neglected his children. In October, lawyers participated in oral arguments regarding the appeal in New York State Appellate Court.

During arguments, attorney Carol Eisenman from the Monroe County Department of Human Services said this case shows a “fundamental defect in parenting” on the part of Cash and the children’s mother.

“This could’ve been an abuse case. These were serious injures inflicted over a considerable period of time,” Eisenman said.

For months it’s been hard to tell just how many nursing home resident have died from the virus, the state attorney general saying a report reveals that number is far greater than the official tally and that nursing homes failed to protect residents.

At issue, is the number of nursing home residents who died of CVOID-19 at the hospital, versus at the nursing homes.

Senior advocacy organizations and people with parents in nursing homes say they’re not surprised, the question is who and what is to blame.

MORE | New York Attorney General: State undercounted nursing home COVID-19 deaths

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 318 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 304 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.4%, the lowest since November 26 (4.11%).

MORE | Bello, Dr. Mendoza: Positive COVID-19 trends continue in Monroe County

With Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifting COVID-19 microcluster zone restrictions, restaurants aren’t the only ones celebrating. Schools are too although they’re still treading cautiously.

East Irondequoit is one of the districts that’s been partially stuck in the orange zone since November and staff at the district said the news of zones being lifted is finally something positive. However, until they receive official confirmation from the state they’re continuing to test students and staff as they have been.

A classic northwest wind flow over the Great Lakes provides some accumulating snow in some shape form or fashion through Saturday.

These lake bands will produce light, but fluffy accumulations of snow that will be quite manageable if you keep up with it. The air mass we’re about to experience will also be some of the coldest air of the season with wind chills leaving you grabbing for those extra layers.

High pressure moving in brings drier air on Saturday that will gradually bring lake effect flurries to a halt bringing quieter weather through the first part of Sunday. Wind chills however will continue to break sub zero until after Sunday. There are also hints of a wintry coastal system to bring a few late flakes to the region late Sunday into Monday of next week; a system we’ll be keeping an eye on.

Make sure to bundle up with all the layers; hats, scarves, gloves, you name it. Don’t forget to keep an eye on pets and those more sensitive to the cold in this weather!