Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, January 28

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Anthony Love, the Rochester man charged with first degree manslaughter and second degree murder in the death of a 3-year-old child, was found guilty on the manslaughter charge.

A jury returned a not guilty verdict on the murder charge.

Love was arrested for the death of Kei’mere Marshall in 2020.

Police were called to a home on July 11, 2020, where they found Marshall unresponsive. He was placed on life support, but never regained consciousness.

Investigators later said Love “subjected Marshall to physical abuse” resulting in a ruptured spleen and pelvic fractures. He was on parole for a 2016 robbery conviction at the time of his arrest.

“A lot of the stuff we hear in there is heartbreaking to see,” said Deaire Phillips, Marshall’s Godmom.

An elderly woman was walking her dog when she was struck and killed by a vehicle backing out of a driveway Thursday afternoon, Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi said.

According to the chief, the driver is cooperating in the investigation, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor, and the incident appears accidental in nature.

“We’ve spoken with the driver, we have the striking vehicle, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor,” Catholdi said. “It just appears to be a tragic, tragic accident.”

The police chief said officers are in the process of notifying family of the victim who also live in the area. He urged motorists to use caution when backing up out of driveways, especially with snow piles at the end of driveways that can reduce visibility.

“Please, please use caution,” Catholdi said. “Take the extra second. If you have a backup camera, wipe it off and take your time to potentially avoid a tragedy like the one we saw today.”

Barb Zappia jogs often in the neighborhood. Like the police chief, she is urging caution for all pedestrians out and about in winter. “It’s hard you have to pay attention the sidewalks are dangerous; we do sometimes run in the streets but we try to have bright clothing.”

It’s the end of an era. The Bayside Pub in Webster has been in business for nearly four decades, but this Sunday it’s last call for the community staple.

“It’s like a rollercoaster of emotions,” owner Rob Buono said.

Bayside Pub located at 279 Lake Road in Webster will officially be no more come January 30.

Buono has worked at the Pub since it opened around 1986. The building the pub inhabits has been around for nearly 75 years. Before it was the restaurant it is today, it used to be Peg’s Hots and the Clam Shack.

“I have people that have been here. They’ve had children and they brought their kids here and now their kids are bringing their kids. So to see infants or three generations,” Buono said.

But now the pub is set to be demolished as the town of Webster starts their flood mitigation project to raise road levels.

“It’s unfortunate that we have so many smart people in this world and the best solution that they came up with was knocked the building down when clearly there’s a demand. Places like this, they’re a dying breed. And what makes them unique is not the shack that it is, but the charm, personally, that holds inside the box,” Buono said.

Darrell Brundage has been a loyal customer of Bayside’s for years.

“The town is just kind of tearing apart the community down here at the edge of the water here in Webster. You’re taking away the only place on the Bay in Webster that you have to come and hang out with your community, hang out with your neighbors,” Brundage said.

The Bayside Pub will be throwing a big party Saturday night to say farewell. They are inviting anyone in the community to come out and celebrate with them.

The policy allows unvaccinated students who are exposed to COVID-19, but not sick, to remain in school as long as they test negative.

According to the district, only students who are not fully vaccinated and exposed to COVID at school will be eligible for the new protocol. Families that meet the criteria will be notified directly.

So far, all testing for the program will be administered at Wilson Foundation Academy from 6:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on weekdays.

According to the district, ‘test to stay’ only allows a student to attend school for the instructional day. Exposed students will not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities for 10 days after the date of exposure.

NYS changed its guidance on ‘test to stay’ on December 23. A number of local districts implemented the change at that time, including Greece, Henrietta, Pittsford, Gates-Chili, and Spencerport.

An Ontario man has died after veering off the road and colliding with a tree near State Route 21 in the Town of Palmyra Thursday.

According to authorities, Thomas Hemstreet was travelling South on State Route 21 when he left the road and collided with a tree yesterday afternoon. The 56-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friday will begin sunny and mild in temperature but will quickly drop down to freezing cold thanks to a cold front that brings snow for the evening parts of the night in Rochester.

The Weekend: Saturday will be the colder of the two with a high of 12 degrees and partly sunny skies. Sunny will be warmer but will also be accompanied by a snow flurry and ice mix.