Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, January 24

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here’s what’s happening today in the Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

A large explosion at an apparent industrial building in Houston early Friday was felt for miles (kilometers) away, left rubble scattered in the area and damaged nearby homes.

The explosion shook other buildings about 4:30 a.m., with reports on Twitter of a boom felt across the city. A fire burned following the explosion smoke was seen hanging over the area.

First it was a budget crisis of $30 million for the Rochester City School District. Now the State Comptroller’s Office in Albany is recommending more cutbacks and forecasting a gap of $40.5 million.

But Superintendent Terry Dade says those suggestions were made based off of a November 12 report. He says a lot has happened since then.

A 25-year-old Perinton man who was struck by a car Monday night has died, family members say.

Eagle Ryan was struck by a car around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Pittsford Palmyra Road in Perinton near Southcross Trail.

Deputies say he was struck while trying to cross the roadway, and was hit by a 79-year-old woman.

The man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death earlier this month returned to court Thursday.

William Fricke, 67 of Fairport, is accused of murdering 58-year-old Julie Baker and assaulting 60-year-old Dennis Gruttadaro.

Fricke pleaded not guilty to a total of 11 counts.

One more day of quiet weather before the wintry mess that remains on track to affect the area this weekend .

Our well advertised weekend system will feature a variety of precipitation types. Expect mainly light rain by later tonight, but by sunrise on Saturday, some patchy light freezing rain will mix with the light rain. This is especially going to be a factor in some of the valleys of the central and southern Finger Lakes where some of the cooler air will be trapped. The freezing rain will be light, and won’t last long, but it will leave a brief glaze on most surfaces in those favored Finger Lakes locales through midday Saturday.