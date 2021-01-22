Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, January 22

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

U.S. Army Aviation investigators are scheduled to arrive locally Friday to investigate a helicopter crash that killed three National Guard servicemembers Wednesday.

Chief Deputy Michael Fowler of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Thursday to discuss the triple fatal military helicopter crash in Mendon.

Mayor Lovely Warren announced the launch of a new Person in Crisis (PIC) team Thursday, which will “provide a compassionate, non-law enforcement emergency response to people experimenting emotional or behavioral turmoil” in the City of Rochester.

Officials say the initial pilot program will run through June with the intention of continuing the operation beyond that pilot date.

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Health reported 398 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Officials also reported zero new virus deaths, leaving the county’s to-date total at 841.

Monroe County is now averaging 409 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 6.1%, the lowest number reported since November 29 (5.73%).

As the U.S. enters what Joe Biden has warned may be the “toughest and deadliest period of the virus,” the president introduced a new national COVID-19 strategy Thursday.

Biden also signed 10 pandemic-related executive orders. The 10 orders are aimed at jump-starting his national COVID-19 strategy to increase vaccinations and testing and lay the groundwork for reopening schools and businesses.

The Bills are one win away from the Super Bowl, and the team standing in their way is the defending champions.

Buffalo will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Championship.

For the Chiefs, it’s the third straight year of hosting the conference title game. For the Bills, it’s the first AFC Championship appearance since 1994 (which was a 30-13 win against the Chiefs).

Get ready to shiver, and, for some, to shovel. A band of lake snow will drop south off of Lake Ontario this morning briefly reducing visibility as it produces a quick burst of snow just in time for the morning drive. The snow will move into Orleans and western Monroe counties before daybreak, and then across the metro shortly thereafter. Once we see the wind shift more westerly ahead of a stronger trough of low pressure to move in overnight into Friday, we’ll find multiple bands of lake effect snow to set up over the region into the afternoon. This will be one of those setups where one person gets a half inch to an inch or so, and another could get several inches especially across parts of Wayne, northern Monroe, Genesee, & Wyoming counties. Here are the latest thoughts with snow accumulations through Friday night:

Lake effect has the tendency to linger longer than it should, so expect a few streamers of snow to continue into parts of the day Saturday that could bump up totals locally for some. After that dies down everyone gets in on the cold with temps back in the teens for lows and 20s for highs both Saturday and Sunday, and it’s likely we don’t escape past freezing all through next week. But hey, we might see some sunshine this weekend which is always nice. So while everyone won’t be shoveling this weekend, all will be shivering!

For a look at what the Bills vs. Chiefs will have to contend with over in Kansas City this weekend, click HERE.

The first half of next week will likely remain well below freezing. That will allow for significant ice to form across much of the Great Lakes. Hints of another stronger system are beginning to appear in our sights for the first part of next week, but the overall trend looks to contain more chill and more snow. More typical wintry weather is back!