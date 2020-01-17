Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, January 17

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning Rochester! Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Narcan given during two separate overnight crashes

First responders had to give Narcan to two people on Thursday evening, at the scene of two separate car crashes in Rochester.

The first, a crash at 6:30 p.m. on St. Paul Street at Hartel Alley and the second, at 6:45 p.m. a crash on Atlantic Avenue at Indiana Street.

Chris Collins is scheduled to on Friday learn his sentence for his conviction on conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to the FBI.

The former congressman for New York’s 27th District last year pleaded guilty to insider trading, as did his son Cameron Collins and his son’s father-in-law, Stephen Zarsky, who were both tipped off. That allowed them to save hundreds of thousands of dollars, as alleged by prosecutors in the indictment Collins pleaded guilty to.

Three Rochester City Councilmembers addressed the media Thursday about the newly formed Police Accountability Board.

City Councilmembers Loretta Scott, Mitch Gruber, and Willie Lightfoot say when the Council was choosing people to serve on the board, they were looking for the skills and background experience that best suit the job.

Across the state, lawmakers have heard horror stories about unsafe housing, and unscrupulous actions by some landlords. That’s one reason for the new law, called the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says it’s designed to crackdown on property owners who seek profits off substandard housing. But, some landlords in Rochester are pushing back.

“We’re trying to show that we are responsible landlords and our tenants as well are being hurt by this,” says Harold Bain who owns multiple properties across Rochester.

Donuts Delite is expanding its business to open a second location on West Ridge Road.

The company announced these plans on Thursday, the store’s 10th anniversary. Business officials say they are aiming for Donut Day on June 5th for the grand opening of the new location.

Temperatures this morning are starting in the lower teens with wind chills in the single digits to around zero. Scattered snow showers will continue for the next several hours.

Bitter cold hangs tight through the day with afternoon highs struggling to even make it to 20 degrees. That will make for the coldest day of the season thus far as lake flakes back off.