Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, January 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Jan. 13, 2021.

President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan Thursday to turn the tide on the pandemic, speeding up the vaccine rollout and providing financial help to individuals, states and local governments and businesses struggling with the prolonged economic fallout.

Called the “American Rescue Plan,” the legislative proposal would meet Biden’s goal of administering 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration, while advancing his objective of reopening most schools by the spring. On a parallel track, it would deliver another round of aid to stabilize the economy while the public health effort seeks the upper hand on the pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 2021 State of the State Address continue Thursday for the fourth straight day, with an emphasis on infrastructure development, and the need for federal aid.

Confident about the new federal administration’s willingness to work with state and local government, the governor announced new construction and develop initiatives to spur economic activity.

It’s not just Washington D.C., every state is preparing for armed protests at Capitol buildings from coast-to-coast in all 50 states.

Several governors have already deployed the National Guard to help law enforcement protect against any potential violence at state Capitol buildings in the coming days.

A potential threat of violence looms at all 50 state Capitol buildings after the FBI issued a warning of armed protests planned in each state ahead of the presidential inauguration.

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Health reported 43 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 766 to date.

Officials say these deaths occurred between January 3 and January 10. Officials also reported 575 new cases.

A multi-million square-foot Amazon facility in the Town of Gates is one step closer to reality and it’s both raising concern and brining excitement from homeowners and business nearby.

A public hearing is scheduled for Friday at 11:15 a.m. by the County of Monroe Industrial Agency (COMIDA) and involved parties to discuss logistics for the proposal.

Two of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks will meet this weekend in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will travel to Western New York to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills Saturday night, in a contest that will feature two quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The rest of this evening will be mainly quiet with areas of light, patchy fog developing as low level moisture lingers overhead. Otherwise, temperatures remain rather mild for this time of year in the upper 30s before cooling slightly overnight into Friday morning. We may even catch some fleeting breaks of sun to start out before clouds take over the rest of Friday.

We wake up to temperatures in the low 30s to start out Friday while our incoming weather system inches closer to the region. The leading edge of any showers of rain and wet snow with this system won’t arrive into the region until late Friday afternoon and early evening. Expect mostly rain showers to begin north of the thruway as temperatures remain warm enough to support less frozen precipitation, and a rain to snow mix for those across higher elevations. As colder air slowly works its way in overnight most of the rain should turn to scattered snow showers, with a a half inch up to a couple inches of snow expected in some spots by Saturday afternoon. A more detailed breakdown can be found in the article below.

As the storm migrates through the Northeast, a northwest wind with marginally cooler air will pick up on some lake moisture and there will be some lake enhanced rain and snow showers Saturday night into Sunday.

The bills game Saturday night will be a bit breezy at times with temperatures near 30. Outside of a few flurries, it will be quiet. See that forecast here.

Some of the higher elevations south of Rochester could see an inch or two accumulation through early Sunday. Although temperatures aloft are just not cold enough to warrant any chance for significant lake-effect snow showers, but there will be some lingering flakes likely through the first half of the work week. Expect clouds to dominate the sky.

A weak disturbance will pass through the lower Great Lakes and bring light scattered snow showers Monday. That may again be followed by a few lingering lake flakes Tuesday. Temperatures will return to seasonal for late January with lows in the low 20s and highs in the low 30s. Another snowfall is expected to graze the region by the end of the work week.