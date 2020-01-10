Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, January 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hello Rochester! Stay up-to-date with the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

Former Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb (R-131) was arraigned on DWI charges Thursday.

Kolb pleaded not guilty to those charges.

He was arrested for driving while intoxicated on New Year’s Eve — almost two weeks after he reminded his constituents to drive sober during the holidays.

The tensions between Iran and the United States has local youth activists rallying against potential war.

Many protesters gathered in downtown Rochester Thursday evening and said they feel a war with Iran would put thousands of lives at risk and further destabilize the region.

State GOP lawmakers have a new bill to repeal New York’s new bail reform law which went into place last week. Politicians from both parties are saying they need to take another look at the law.

On Thursday, Republicans in Albany criticized Governor Cuomo for not talking about bail reform during the State of the State address Wednesday. On Monday, however, the Governor did hint at being open to changes saying there are consequences they need to adjust for.

Flood Watch Saturday afternoon-Sunday afternoon for Monroe, Orleans, Genesee & Wyoming counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is up for Wyoming county .

Temperatures will either hold steady or rise throughout the day today as milder air moves into Western New York on southwesterly winds.

Showers will be widespread for your Friday as temperatures surge toward 50 degrees. Most of the rain Friday should be on the lighter side, so we’re not concerned about flooding at that point. Saturday will see temperatures spike even more. Don’t be shocked if some spots flirt with with 60 degrees as Rochester remains on the warm side of a potent front. That front will slide southward, placing the area on the north (cold side) Saturday night.