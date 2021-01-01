Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, January 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on New Year’s Day.

Editor’s note: A briefing scheduled for 8:15 a.m. will be live streamed here.

Multiple agencies are on scene investigating an incident in a Greece neighborhood after reports of shots fired from the area of a home on Arcadia Parkway on Friday.

The Greece Police Department, New York State Police and a SWAT vehicle are all on scene.

Rochester police were called to a fatal shooting on Bardin Street Thursday night.

According to investigators, it happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. Police were called to the scene for reports of shots fired into a house. Officers found “an older male” dead with at least one gunshot wound.

A Rochester teenager has been arrested after a fatal shooting on North Clinton Avenue earlier this week.

16-year-old Elijah Rosa was charged with second degree murder.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has instructed the FDA not to charge distilleries a $14,000 fee for producing hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s according to a statement sent out Thursday night by the HHS Office of Public Affairs.

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 787 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Officials reported 0 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County. The to-date total stands at 592.

The county is now averaging 532 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 9%.

The average price of gas is up in both New York and the nation as a whole.

AAA says the national average of $2.25 per gallon is three cents higher than it was last week. New York’s average of $2.32 is up two cents.

One year ago, the national average was $2.57, while New York’s was $2.70.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: We’re still cold with temperatures climbing closer to, if not a few degrees, above freezing under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will steadily increase from the south into the afternoon in advance of a approaching warm front and initial surge of moisture.

There are some issues with this setup that will likely result in a period of freezing rain for parts of the area. The flow aloft becomes southerly and begins transporting warmer air above our heads. However, easterly surface winds as high pressure departs will allow for a shallow pocket of sub-freezing air to persist at the ground. These are the ingredients necessary to produce freezing rain, something we’d prefer to do without.

For the Rochester area, it’s a narrow window of opportunity as our temperature profile is only borderline cold enough at initial onset to support wintry weather. Thankfully, warm air will eventually scour out that cold surface layer and transition us to cold rain. But there could be a window from late afternoon into the evening where isolated spots in/around Rochester deal with patchy snow/sleet/freezing rain before this transition. I suspect any freezing rain accumulation around Rochester will be minimal, perhaps a trace to a few hundredths of an inch at most. This is not enough to create major problems, but could be enough for isolated slick spots on bridge/overpasses and secondary roadways that have not been treated. After 9pm, temperatures warm enough to eliminate any icy issues. If traveling around Rochester from 4pm-9pm, know that there is at least some chance roadways that appear wet could actually be icy.

Southward into the Finger Lakes region, the situation is more favorable for a wintry mix. Not only will temperatures be colder, but that cold air will likely hang around a few hours longer. Remember, we have more hilly terrain south of Rochester. Higher elevations will likely be a touch colder, thus having a greater likelihood for a wintry mix. Across the Finger Lakes, the window of opportunity for freezing rain runs from roughly 3pm-midnight Friday. Given this longer duration of sub-freezing air, freezing rain amounts are expected to be higher, on the order of around a tenth of an inch of ice. That will be enough for greater travel headaches, but even here, temperatures will gradually warm above freezing into the night and ultimately eliminate these issues.

We do NOT expect anything of ice storm level. Most all of our region should remain below a quarter of an inch of freezing rain, a level that starts to get you into the ballpark of trees getting weighed down and power outage potential. That could occur in a few spots across the Southern Tier, but we currently do not envision that happening in our area. Our next storm to watch arrives into Sunday with snow expected. As always, stay up to date on the latest forecast information as even small increase in expected freezing rain can generate large travel impacts. Stay tuned.