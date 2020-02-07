Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, February 7

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all of the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

A storm is sweeping through the Rochester region and the icy roads, poor visibility and accumulating snow fall has caused multiple schools and organizations to close for the day.

Josh Navarro takes us to the streets to show how the rain from Thursday evening has turned to ice and snow on Friday morning.

A thick sheet of ice has not only covered the roads, but cars as well. The commute deserves extra time on the roads, but also extra time for the car to defrost and be safe on the roads.

Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital just after midnight on Friday.

Rochester police officers responded to Pulaski Street for the report of a person shot and they found a man and a woman both shot in the upper body.

According to RPD, they were taking to the hospital and are in stable, but guarded condition.

No suspects are in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

A charge of discrimination has been filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the College at Brockport by an employee of the university.

Vicki Elsenheimer is the administrative assistant to the Vice President for Advancement. She filed the complaint against the SUNY school through the EEOC.

Be forewarned: Roads that have not been treated overnight, in addition to secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses, have a layer of ice on them UNDERNEATH the new snow that is falling. Travel will be treacherous to say the least this morning.

I expect the heaviest snow today to fall as the transition from sleet and ice to snow continues and a second wave of Low pressure tracks from southern and eastern Pennsylvania and then into the Hudson Valley and northern New England. It will snow across the entire region through the morning. In my 20 years of forecasting, I’ve seen this setup time and time again over the course of many winters, and it’s a classic one for picking up heavy snow especially for Rochester, Wayne County, and the Finger Lakes . You can expect anywhere from 5 to 8 inches of snow to fall between sunrise and sunset today. Snow will gradually diminish after 8 or 9 p.m. this evening. Thereafter, a transition to lake effect will take place as sharply colder air marches into Rochester on a busy northwesterly wind.