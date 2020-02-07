Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, February 7

1  of  201
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central Alfred State College Allendale Columbia Annie's Ark Aquinas Institute ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location Archangel School Avon Central Bermar Park DH Rochester Bishop Kearney Bloomfield Brighton Schools Brockport Central Browncroft Discovery Preschool Calvary Chapel Academy Canandaigua Canandaigua Day Hab Canandaigua Montessori CDS Monarch Charles Finney School Churchville-Chili Churchville-Chili Central School District Clyde-Savannah Cobblestone Arts Ctr. Colgate Divinity School Community Child Care Cornerstone Christian Acdmy. Creative Beginnings Child Care Dalton-Nunda Dansville Central Daystar Kids DDAWNY Family Committee Destiny School Dundee Central E. Palmyra Christian School East Henrietta DH Rochester East Irondequoit East Rochester Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eugenio Maria De Hostos Chrtr Exploration Elementary Charter School Fairport Central Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes Tech. & Career Finger Lakes WIC Fit by Five (Penfield) FLCC FLDDSO Cornerstone IEF FLDDSO Wayne Co.DH(Newark) Friendship Children's Ctr. Gananda Central Gates Chili Central Gateway Nursery School of Fairport Generations C. C. (Irond.) Generations C. C.(Stenson St.) Generations C.C.(St. John's) Generations C.C.(St. Mike's) Genesee Comm. Charter Geneseo Central Geneva City Schools Greece Central Greece Christian Greece Montessori Gymnastics Training Ctr. Harley School Henrietta Senior Center Hillel School Hillside Halpern Day Treatment Hilltop Industries Hilton Central Holley Central Holy Cross School Honeoye Central Honeoye Falls-Lima Hope Christian Preschool Hope Hall Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Ibero-American Action League Kendall Central Keuka College Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Kreative Kids Zone Childcare Center Lima Christian Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Livonia Central Lollypop Farm LVCO OFA SNP Lyndonville Central Lyons Central School District Marcus Whitman Marion Central Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. MCNS Preschool McQuaid Jesuit Meals-on-Wheels Wayne County Medina Central Mendon Child Care Center Metro Park DH Rochester Midlakes Education Ctr. Monroe BOCES #1 Monroe BOCES #2 Monroe Community Coll. Montessori School-Roch. Mosaic Health Lyons Mount Morris Naples Central Nazareth Elementary School Newark Education Ctr. Newark Schools Newman Riga Library Norman Howard North Rose-Wolcott Northside Christian Academy Northstar Christian Northstar Christian Daycare OASIS Ontario Co. Office for the Aging Orleans Co. Christian OSHER at RIT Palmyra-Macedon Parma Public Library Pearce Church Penfield Penfield United Methodist Preschl Penfield Village Nursery School Penn Yan School District Phelps-Clifton Springs Pinnacle Lutheran School Pittsford Central R Community Bikes R.M.S.C. Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Red Jacket Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roberts Wesleyan Coll. Roch. Academy Charter School Roch. ChildFirst Network Roch. Hearing & Speech Ctr. Roch. School for the Deaf Rochester City & Charter Rochester E.O.C. Rochester Koinonia Reunion Romulus Central Roosevelt Children's Ctr. Rush Nursery School Rush-Henrietta Central School District Saint Kateri School School of the Holy Childhood Seneca Falls Seneca Falls Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. ShiftDiff LLC Sodus Central Spencerport Central Spiritus Christi Church St. Agnes Sch. Avon St. Ambrose Academy St. John Bosco St. John Neumann School St. John of Roch. St. John's Lutheran-Farmington St. Lawrence School St. Martin de Porres Parish St. Mary's School(Canandaigua) St. Patrick's Preschool-Victor St. Pius X School St. Rita's School St. Thomas' Episcopal Church St. Vincent de Paul Society Susan B.Anthony House Temple B'rith Kodesh Temple Beth El The Blessing Room Food Pantry Trinity Lamb Preschool Trinity Montessori Urban Choice Charter School Veterans Outreach Center Victor Central Victor Farmington Library Villa of Hope School Vincent's Treasure Trove W-FL PTECH at Newark Waterloo Central Wayland-Cohocton Central Wayne Central Wayne Education Ctr. Wayne Tech & Career Ctr. Webster Central Webster Montessori & W/A Wells College West Irondequoit Central School District WFL-BVTOO Wheatland-Chili Williamson Central Y. W. C. P. Charter School Yates Office Aging-Transportation Yates-Meals on Wheels

Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, February 7

Sunrise Smart Start

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all of the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

Commuters take caution: overnight ice, snow complicates morning travel

A storm is sweeping through the Rochester region and the icy roads, poor visibility and accumulating snow fall has caused multiple schools and organizations to close for the day.

Josh Navarro takes us to the streets to show how the rain from Thursday evening has turned to ice and snow on Friday morning.

A thick sheet of ice has not only covered the roads, but cars as well. The commute deserves extra time on the roads, but also extra time for the car to defrost and be safe on the roads.

Police investigating the shooting on two people in Rochester

Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital just after midnight on Friday.

Rochester police officers responded to Pulaski Street for the report of a person shot and they found a man and a woman both shot in the upper body.

According to RPD, they were taking to the hospital and are in stable, but guarded condition.

No suspects are in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Employee files charge of discrimination against College at Brockport

A charge of discrimination has been filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the College at Brockport by an employee of the university.

Vicki Elsenheimer is the administrative assistant to the Vice President for Advancement. She filed the complaint against the SUNY school through the EEOC. 

Weather forecast: Snow, wind, treacherous travel today

Be forewarned: Roads that have not been treated overnight, in addition to secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses, have a layer of ice on them UNDERNEATH the new snow that is falling. Travel will be treacherous to say the least this morning.

I expect the heaviest snow today to fall as the transition from sleet and ice to snow continues and a second wave of Low pressure tracks from southern and eastern Pennsylvania and then into the Hudson Valley and northern New England. It will snow across the entire region through the morning. In my 20 years of forecasting, I’ve seen this setup time and time again over the course of many winters, and it’s a classic one for picking up heavy snow especially for Rochester, Wayne County, and the Finger Lakes . You can expect anywhere from 5 to 8 inches of snow to fall between sunrise and sunset today.  Snow will gradually diminish after 8 or 9 p.m. this evening. Thereafter, a transition to lake effect will take place as sharply colder air marches into Rochester on a busy northwesterly wind.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss