Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, February 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and other local officials presented the draft of the mandated police reform to the governor’s office on Thursday.

As part of the 2021 state agenda Gov. Andrew Cuomo is requiring communities to come up with a plan to reimagine policing.

The agenda reads, “Localities are required to engage their community and ratify a plan by April 1, 2021. Failure to complete this process will result in loss of State funding.”

Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary is scheduled to participate in a live-streamed, public deposition with City Council Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Singletary’s testimony will be to the Independent Investigation Committee, and in regards to the council’s investigation into the Rochester Police Department’s handling of Daniel Prude’s death. A New York State Attorney General’s investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza are scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 in Monroe County.

Monroe County’s COVID-19 numbers have been improving, evidenced by Thursday’s update which showed a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.9% — the first time that rate has been below 3% in Monroe County since November 5.

A round of wet snow and rain from the overnight has created some slippery spots this morning as a thin layer of slushy snow has adhered to untreated surfaces. Watch your step heading outside, and watch your speed on the roads.

What’s Ahead

As colder air works its way through all levels of the atmosphere and the winds align in a southwesterly direction, flakes will fly and bands of lake snow will form. Temperatures will drop from the 30s early today into the 20s. A southwesterly flow of air will likely “spray” areas west of Rochester with a few flurries initially.

Keep an eye out for a singular band of lake effect snow to develop later Saturday night possibly flirting with the west side of Rochester. Lake Effect Snow Warnings are up for Genesee and Wyoming Counties in anticipation of where the heaviest and vast majority of the lake effect snow will fall. Orleans County falls just short of the criteria, and is therefore under a Winter Weather Advisory. That said, the development of a singular band of snow off of Lake Erie could bring accumulating snow, possibly enough to shovel, just west of Rochester later Saturday into Sunday morning. In addition, areas of blowing snow will be likely with winds ramping up throughout the day Friday into Saturday making for some difficult travel for some during this time. Note that as temperatures fall below freezing, any melted snow on the ground could refreeze creating slick spots on sidewalks and roads.

The strength of the winds and placement of the lake effect snow bands will heavily determine snow totals, and who gets clipped by the farther outreach of the band. In these types of setups it’s very possible areas west and south of Rochester, Orleans county, and even locations as far as Wayne county get in on several inches of accumulating snow if the band decides to “plop” itself in just the right spot. We’ll continually monitor high resolution data over the next 24 hours and fine-tune exact placements of heavier snow totals. Make sure you’re checking back regularly for the latest information.

Beyond the lake effect snow possibilities there are more flakes in our future as disturbances out ahead of a second blast of arctic air head toward Western New York this weekend. This could mean additional accumulations, area-wide, of light snow into next week. More importantly, it means temperatures back into the teens and single digits through next week as colder air settles in for the next several days.

