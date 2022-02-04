Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, February 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, February 4, 2022.

Headlining Friday’s Sunrise Smart Start is snow… that continues to stack up across Rochester this morning. By midday today we will see a foot and a half of snow before the system drifts up North and gradually exits the area. Saturday travel will be easier to navigate but snow build up will stick around for a little while more.

The recent fights that broke out at Joseph Wilson Magnet High School this week are reigniting an alarm for school staff regarding safety.

Teachers stress these issues of violence have been ongoing for years. While district leadership has discussed the need for action, those teachers said no measures have actually been taken yet.

Farai Brooks is a teacher at the LyncX Academy, an alternative program for students who are put in long-term suspension.

“What you have happening is sort of indicative of not just what’s taking place in the schools, but also in our community,” Brooks said.

The Rochester Teachers Association conducted a survey throughout the district back in October asking teachers if they had confidence in the district’s response and plan for school safety. 93% said no.

“I think that the approach to addressing this shouldn’t be just punitive measures, because punishment may initially stop bad behavior. But it doesn’t change bad behavior,” Urbanski said. “The real solution is what we would want for our own children, which is to teach them skills on how to live in peace and not be violent.”

District officials issued the following statement Wednesday, saying in part:

“The district thanks the swift action of its Safety and Security Department, and is grateful for the assistance and quick response from Rochester police, fire, and ambulance personnel.”

Greece police officials announced Thursday three arrests in connection to a “pattern of larcenies and robberies” connected to a jewelry store robbery and purse snatching.

officials say 20-year-old Jaquan Simpson of Rochester and 20-year-old Kashmiere Coats of Rochester are charged with second degree robbery, second degree assault, and third degree grand larceny.

19-year-old Zeaquan Walker of Rochester was also charged with second degree assault and third degree grand larceny.

According to police, related theft incidents connected to these arrests include more than $14,000 in jewelry being stolen from Charisma Jewelers on West Ridge Road and a purse snatching from a customer in the parking lot at 1577 West Ridge Road in Greece.

Police say property was stolen and then used or sold at several locations throughout the area.

The new “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is coming to the The Dome Area in Henrietta. The exhibit opens this Friday, and will be in town until March 20th.

The original travelling exhibit was made in Montreal at Normal Studio, which is headed by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team, and they describe the exhibit as such.

This exhilarating experience features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks, exciting the art lovers’ senses through a three-dimensional lens in a way that’s never been experienced before. Guests will walk through an all-new, exclusively designed space that will transport them into Van Gogh’s world, becoming one of the brush strokes on his colorful canvasses and illuminating the senses.

Beyond Van Gogh starts tomorrow at the Dome Center in Henrietta Over 300 pieces of his work on display in a digital format set to music in an immersive experience pic.twitter.com/LLSR5i36Oq — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) February 3, 2022

The whole experience takes pace over 30,000 square feet, featuring over 300 pieces of art from Van Gogh. They are displayed on the walls, ceilings, and floors, with a whopping total of four trillion pixels.

Tickets start at just under $30 for kids, and depending on the package, go up to about $100.

Officials say there were 356 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and there were 185 new positive at-home tests reported.

The county is now averaging 541 new cases per day over the past seven days.

Officials say 559 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 81 in an ICU, down 45, and 5 respectively since Wednesday update.

Similar totals are expected in the end, but a different flavor of impacts will unfold. This is a breakdown:

Some people are saying this snow has already created very poor road conditions, while others are getting by with a breeze. “Classic Western New York snow,” is what some are saying. Why the different set of views? It’s all about perspective. It would be easy to call this an all around “bad snowstorm” if we already had 6 inches of snow on the ground and plows couldn’t keep up, but the impacts of today’s snow are different because of a few differing factors.

The duration of the snowstorm Lower snowfall rates at the onset Different snow ratios

Today’s snowstorm is similar in that we’ll likely end up with about 8-12”+ on the ground by the event’s end. The difference is that it’ll take longer for the snow to pile up. The flakes are tiny, and it’s falling at a much slower rate than the previous burst of snow did in the first storm.

Higher snow ratios mean the snow is light and fluffy, and this quality can inflate totals if there isn’t too much wind to blow it around. We see this often with lake effect snow.

Having lower snow ratios mean there’s more moisture content in the flakes. This makes for that clingy type of snow that’s much more difficult to shovel and clear from your windshield.

Not all snow is created equal, and neither is each storm system. This makes forecasting the weather every day all that much more fun and exciting.