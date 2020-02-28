Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, February 28

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

A controversial plan that would add two new pre-K centers to the Rochester City School District has been approved by the Board of Education.

The move was proposed in response to the multi-million dollar deficit budget shortfall the district is facing.

With the plan approved, the city district will re-purpose School No. 44 on the south side and School No. 57 on the northwest zone to create early childhood education centers.

Rochester police officials say no dangerous device was found after an evacuation occurred at the Federal Building in downtown Rochester Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the person who was detained in connection to this incident has been taken to a local hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

Police add the scene has been cleared and roads are back open.

The Rochester man convicted of shooting two people in July of 2018 is due to be sentenced on Friday.

Joseph Boykins Sr. was convicted of murder and attempted murder back in September. Boykins opened fire on his ex-girlfriend and Michael Earlsy on York Street in Rochester.

The man who police say sent a threatening letter to a family member in Buffalo will be arraigned in federal court on Friday.

Officials said 55-year-old James Timpanaro ran away from a halfway house in Rochester earlier this month.

A school bus driver in Gates is facing a traffic citation after a video showed the bus swerving in the road Tuesday.

Gates police say a video posted on Facebook showed the bus traveling on Pixley Road and swerving over the center line.

Police say they worked with the Gates-Chili Central School District to confirm the info presented in the video.

Shipping season along the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River waterways will be delayed to address lake flooding. This could pose sizable economic impact, and many are expressing concerns.

According to the Chamber of Marine Commerce, this area is an “economic powerhouse,” and the “industrial heartland” of both Canada and the United States. The Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River waterways have a GDP of over $4.5 trillion U.S.D.

All of us will continue to deal with gusty winds today but some of us will be dealing with some lake snow especially southwest of Rochester into Wyoming County. Wayne County will join the party and so will northern Monroe and Orleans counties later tonight into tomorrow.

The wind direction is key. Winds will begin to veer more west and eventually WNW. This will help steer heavier snows across the southern shores of Lake Ontario. For the Rochester area, particularly north and east, this is when our best chance for accumulating snow and travel impacts will lurk.

The lake snow will continue off/on into Saturday before finally starting to taper off into Sunday. By that point, portions of the Tug Hill could have several FEET of snow on the ground.