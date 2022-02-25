ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Several more explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, late Thursday and early Friday, as Russian troops tried to advance on the capital from multiple directions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed.

“Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv,” Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement. “Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Severe [sic] all ties. Kick Russia out of everywhete [sic].”

“The hardest day will be today. The enemy’s plan is to break through with tank columns from the side of Ivankiv and Chernihiv to Kyiv. Russian tanks burn perfectly when hit by our ATGMs (anti-tank guided missiles),” Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said on Telegram.

Zelenskyy said the government had information that “subversive groups” were encroaching on the city, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Kyiv “could well be under siege” in what U.S. officials believe is a brazen attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin to dismantle the government and install his own puppet regime.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers on a phone call that Russian mechanized forces, which entered from Belarus, were about 20 miles from Kyiv, according to a person familiar with the call.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began early Thursday with a series of missile strikes, many on key government and military installations, quickly followed by a three-pronged ground assault. Ukrainian and U.S. officials said Russian forces were attacking from the east toward Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city; from the southern region of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014; and from Belarus to the north.

President Joe Biden started Thursday with adding economic isolation for Russia when he announced a host of additional sanctions to punish Russia and President Vladimir Putin for what he called “a premeditated attack” on Ukraine.

Here’s what the sanctions seek to accomplish:

Cut Russia off from U.S. financial markets.

Freeze assets of major Russian banks.

Cut off an estimated 50% of Russia’s high tech-imports.

Target specific “Russian elites and family members.”

Deploy additional troops to Germany to support NATO allies.

Vow to respond to any cyberattacks against U.S. companies.

“We saw flagrant violations of international law,” Biden said. “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences.”

The new package of sanctions aims to cut Russia off from U.S. financial markets and includes freezing the assets of four major Russian banks, including VTB Bank, the nation’s second-biggest bank, Biden said Thursday.

Rochester police is searching for suspects following an overnight home invasion robbery and shooting.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 100 block of Colvin Street around 1 a.m. for the report of a home invasion. Upon arrival they were told that suspect(s) entered an occupied home with at least one firearm and demanded property.

Officials said the suspect(s) fired at least one gunshot from inside the home while the crime was committed.

Police say no-one was struck by gunfire and there are no injuries to anyone inside the residence.

Bar-Bill, a beloved restaurant and tavern with two locations in the Buffalo area, has applied to expand into the Rochester region.

Town of Penfield officials confirmed to News 8 Thursday that an application was received from Bar-Bill to open a location at 1129 Empire Boulevard, the site formerly occupied by McGregor’s.

According to officials, the proposed project does not include any significant changes to the building or site, only cosmetic updates and new signage.

Currently Bar-Bill operates two locations out of East Aurora and Clarence. According to The Buffalo News, Bar-Bill is “one of the best wing places ever,” but the restaurant is also favored for their take on another Western New York classic, beef on weck as well as other menu delights.

On Thursday morning, Gov. Kathy Hochul ended a mandate pausing elective surgeries in New York State.

Some hospitals in the Finger Lakes Region say this could bring a rise in demand, after many procedures were delayed during the omicron surge.

All the stressors hospitals are currently facing: staffing shortages, capacity concerns and COVID cases — have a trickle down to our local OR’s.

Dr. Matthew Miller, Senior Director of Perioperative Services at URMC, says they’ve been able to keep up with surgeries for life or death situations.

But elective procedures have been on a backlog since the start of the pandemic.

It’s the same situation for UR Thompson Health in Canandaigua. CEO Michael F. Stapleton Jr. say they’ve been maintaining life-or-death surgeries well. But elective surgeries, are on a backlog.

“Optical surgeries, eye surgeries, right, cataract surgeries are on a huge backlog,” Stapleton said.

Stapleton says they lifted a pause on elective surgeries a few weeks ago, and have five out of six operating rooms up and running again. But when it comes to getting enough beds and staff, they’re still working on it.

“We need to build that back,” he said. “Still have a lot of patients in hospital beds who don’t need to be, they need to be in a nursing home but there’s not enough nursing home capacity in our region, so that backs us up.”

Both doctors say there’s no telling when things will feel normal again.

But they’re asking the public to not delay getting the help you need. They say the care is there, and there is hope about the days ahead.

The Bills have gone two years without coming to St. John Fisher for training camp due to COVID protocols, leaving many Rochesterians without one of their favorite summer traditions.

After those two training camps were spent at the team’s new state-of-the-art facilities in Orchard Park, many had wondered if they would ever return to dorm life at St. John Fisher.

It seems like those fears can be put to rest as multiple sources have told News 8 that the Bills have expressed interest and are moving toward a return to Fisher for camp this summer. These sources say that they are “very optimistic” that the Bills’ return to St. John Fisher will become official.

The negotiations should not be too involved as after two decades at St. John Fisher, the basic principles of an agreement have already been hammered out.

The only thing really up in the air is whether or not the Bills want to return.

It is a possibility that training camp could look different in Rochester than in years past. The Bills could have a shorter camp at St. John Fisher and have additional practices in Buffalo afterward with sponsors and VIPs able to watch practice as they did in 2021.

Rochester has come out in full force for Bills training camp over the last 20 years, even when the team was at its lowest points of the drought. This summer, they might be able to cheer on their Super Bowl favorites up close and in-person.

Rochester and surrounding areas experienced a burst of 1″/hour snowfall this morning. This eventually stops around noon with scattered flakes and temperatures in the 20s making up most of the remaining day.

The Weekend: Saturday and Sunday will both be accompanied by some lake effect flurries during the evening hours of the day. Apart from that, temperatures stay in their recent winter-like status.