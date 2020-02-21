Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, February 21

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

Police say a man is in critical condition and two women are in the hospital after a car crash Thursday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Burkley Road and Lake Avenue.

A Chevy sedan crashed into a Mazda SUV that was attempting to make a left turn, which caused the SUV to flip on its side.

A man pleaded guilty in connection to his 86-year-old aunt’s death Thursday.

Frederick Bohn was previously accused of killing Ingeborg Morley in Irondequoit last year.

According to Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley, Bohn pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter.

“There’s always haters,” Sen. Chuck Schumer said when asked about getting threatened from a man from Greece.

The man was arrested and charged after making threats to Schumer and Rep. Adam Schiff.

Salvatore Lippa II, 57, was charged by criminal complaint with threatening to assault and murder a federal officer on account of the performance of their official duties, and interstate communication of a threat.

Rochester’s Police Accountability Board met once again on Thursday evening to hammer out some bylaws and procedures.

All this happening while the courts decide whether the board can do what it was designed to do — to punish officers found to have engaged in misconduct.

Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul and Congressman Joe Morelle will announce a grant for early childhood care and education.

The over $40 million federal grant will fund a number of initiatives in Rochester and throughout the state. The goal is to promote healthy children and improve academic outcomes.

The announcement will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Ibero-American Action League Early Childhood Services in Rochester.

A convergent wind flow north and east of Rochester allowed for a few flurries to linger there early this morning. The flurries fade allowing for us to see a fine February day with a fair amount of sunshine. You’ll need to bundle up as you head out the door as wind chills will be in the single digits. The breeze will freshen out of the southwest throughout the day keeping a bit of a chill in the air but also allowing temperatures to top out close to freezing for a high this afternoon.