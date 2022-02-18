ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, February 18, 2022.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a city resident on Rochester’s northside.

According to officers at the scene, police reported to a call for a welfare check around 9:30 a.m. Upon their arrival, they located a dead body inside a residence on Kohlman Street.

Officials later identified the deceased person as 72 year-old Jesus Pratts.

The Monroe County Medical examiner ruled this death as a murder shortly after discovering the body. The death marks Rochester’s seventh homicide this year.

There are no suspects in custody and no more information is available to be released at this time.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of David Conde Sr., 59, and his 2-year-old son, David Conde Jr.

According to officials, on Tuesday, deputies were called to their apartment on Hamilton Street to do a welfare check. The two had not been heard from in over a week by family members.

When deputies arrived they found both deceased.

“The deputies forced entry and made their way through the apartment and in the back bedroom in the northwest corner of the residence they did locate Mr. Conde and his son both deceased in the bedroom.” said Lt. David Cirencione from the Ontario County Sheriff’s office.

News 8 also asked about possible carbon monoxide poisoning, but again, was told this is under investigation.

“There were no signs of a struggle in the residence and as I indicated, the door was locked on the inside. There’s also a sliding door with a deck that had a security bar that was engaged. We do not have any reason to believe anyone else was inside the apartment when these two passed away,” says Cirencione.

Those who are eligible for this new exemption are the volunteer ambulance workers and firefighters who have served at least two years within the Town of Penfield.

“Volunteer first responders protect residents and property within our Town every day,” Town Supervisor Marie Cinti said. “Enacting this exemption allows us to recognize the selfless service of these volunteers.”

The 10% real property tax exemption was approved Wednesday by the Penfield Town Board.

The law was first unanimously approved by Perinton Town Board back in January.

New data from the CDC shows COVID booster shots lose much of their potency around the four-month mark. That means many of us could be in for a fourth shot quicker than anticipated.

While a fourth dose might be on the horizon, that doesn’t mean it’s necessary for all Americans.

Dr. Angela Branche is an infectious disease physician at URMC and said regardless of how many doses you’ve received; you will have some sense of immunity for the rest of your life.

According to the study, vaccine effectiveness against hospitalizations was at 91% during the first two months after receiving the booster and then decreased to 78% by month four.

“I don’t think that scientists or the medical community are anticipating that we’re going to need to vaccinate people every four months for the rest of their lives or for the next several years,” Dr. Branche said.

While this study was evaluated during the most reason omicron phase, it did not include a breakdown of age or whether the participant’s booster shot was their third dose or part of their initial vaccine series.

“When you see studies that showed that after the third dose within four to six months, the potency might decrease, it’s really only talking about that one specific response, which is the circulating antibody levels.

A new initiative, funded by three foundations, called “Creatives Rebuild New York” is looking to provide a solid economic floor for artists of all kinds, types, and mediums across New York State.

The program would provide thousands of artists $1,000 a month for 18 months — no strings attached — and give 300 people $65,000 jobs in collaborative art jobs.

The funding comes from Mellon Foundation — who committed the lion’s share of $115 million — and the Ford Foundation and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, who each committed $5 million.

And unlike a more typical grant in the form of a lump sum, these basic income plans have no project, requirement, or anything else attached. If you are chosen for the basic income, you get it, and that’s it.

“We’re not looking at that as merit-based, and that the application is not meant to be burdensome,” Calderon said. “And the goal is not to pit artists against each other to apply for this.”

To determine who is chosen, Creatives Rebuild New York used a model developed by the University of Washington called “the self-sufficiency standard.” It balances how much the applicant makes, how many adults are in the house they live in, and what the cost of living is in the county the applicant lives in. The model then generates a number.

Flooding, ice and snow this morning for majority of the Rochester area. Snow is expected to finish its track around noon today but it comes back tomorrow. Temperatures Friday will stick in the low 20s.

The Weekend: Saturday will see another 1-3 inches of snow on top of the four inches totaled today ahead of warmer air and some sun Sunday.