Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, February 14

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning, Rochester and happy Valentine’s Day! Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Hudson Avenue Thursday night.

RPD said shortly before 10:30 p.m., it responded to the report of a man shot. When they arrived they found a 28-year-old man shot at least once in the lower body.

He was taken to the hospital with what we are told are non-life threatening injuries.

The Addison man who pleaded guilty to threatening to assault and murder a U.S. Congresswoman is due to be sentenced on Friday.

55-year-old Patrick Carlineo pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a fire arm. In March of last year, he called the offices of Congresswoman Iham Omar, making threats to one of her staff members.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined county legislators Vincent Felder and Karla Boyce to announce their effort to repeal the controversial police anti-annoyance law.

The law, known formally as “Prohibited Harassment of a Police Officer, Peace Officer or First Responder in Monroe County,” and known legally as “Local Law No. 9 of 2019,” was signed by former county executive Cheryl Dinolfo in December, despite widespread public protests.

The Pittsford State Street Canal Bridge is due to close for repairs and upgrades, causing concerns in the village, especially when it comes to traffic. It’s due to close between March and August of 2021.

Jordan Guerrein with the New York State Department of Transportation says it’s time to replace the steel sections and deck on the bridge, first built in 1973. They want to get it done before the 2023 PGA Championship.



“We’re going to be replacing some of the flooring elements, we’re going to be paving over the top of it, basically building structurally a new bridge without physically replacing the structure,” says Guerrein.

The Rochester Chamber of Commerce along with the Rochester City School District will host a job fair on Friday.

The fair is an effort to connect those who were laid off in December due to RCSD’s fiscal crisis. The job fair is also open to the general public who are looking to find more information about potential jobs.

Some of the coldest air of the season has arrived just in time for Valentine’s Day. Temperatures have dipped well down into the single digits with subzero wind chills commonplace. We’re seeing “fingers of flakiness”, i.e., lake effect snow, still making their way through Wayne County and the Finger Lakes.

If you’re not doing a bit of shoveling you’re certainly doing plenty of shivering. Temperatures will never climb out of the teens today with subzero wind chills persisting through midday.



The arctic air lingers on Saturday morning with lows on either side of zero and subzero wind chills persisting. Temperatures rebound quickly from there with sunshine expected Saturday and temperatures rebounding to near freezing. We should be near 40 by Sunday.