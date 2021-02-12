Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, February 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

The Rochester Police Department responded to an incident on Tiernan Street on Thursday.

Police didn’t give any details, but the investigation lasted through the night and as of Friday morning, the roads have opened.

A man was injured after a robbery and crash in the City of Rochester.

The Rochester Police Department responded to the area of Hollenbeck Street and Trenamen Street around 1:40 a.m. on Friday for the report of a crash.

However upon arrival, the officers learned of a robbery that just occurred. According to police, during the robbery, a 32-year-old man, of Rochester, was robbed of property.

A fire has broken out in a home on Jay Street in the early hours of Friday.

The Rochester Fire Department responded shortly before 4 .m. to the home. According to officials on scene, all the residents were able to make it out safely.

The Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan faced questions from the Police Accountability Board, about the department’s new protest plan in an oversight hearing on Thursday.

The PAB board members also questioned the chief about the officer that handcuffed and then pepper sprayed a 9-year-old girl.

The Rochester Police Department is searching for a suspect after the report of a bank robbery on Thursday.

Officers responded to the ESL Federal Credit Union on Chestnut Street around 1 p.m. According to police, a man entered the bank and left with an undisclosed amount of crash.

While some 19 pharmacies in-state partnered with a federal program to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, others in our region are wondering when they might receive their doses to distribute.

Some stores in the region, like Danwin’s, say they’d love to start vaccinating folks today, if they had the supply.

The overall feel over the next several days will be a flaky and frozen one with on and off chances for lake effect. The lake snow potentials will be followed by at least three opportunities for area-wide snowfalls that will keep us busy shoveling a bit into next week.

An interesting set up lies ahead for today into tonight as winds shift into a northeasterly direction bringing a “reverse lake effect band” that develops along the Lake Ontario shoreline from east to west. A few inches of fresh fluff is possible along the Orleans, Monroe, and Wayne county shorelines later tonight into Saturday morning.

This weekend brings with it additional chances for accumulating light snow Saturday afternoon into Sunday with at least a few inches or so in store for much of the region. Snow tapers early on Sunday, and for the time being we have our eyes on a potentially strong system to bring widespread heavy snow, and possibly some mixed precipitation along with it on Tuesday of next week. It’s much too early to know exactly how this will play out in terms of timing and totals, but we’ll be closely watching how this evolves over the next several days.

One thing does happen to be certain, and that’s the cold that will be sticking with us all through the end of next week.