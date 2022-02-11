ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Police are investigating a shooting at the Walmart along Dewey Avenue in Greece.

First responders were called to the scene shortly before 8:00 p.m. Thursday night. According to Greece Police, two men had an argument at the store, eventually firing shots at each other outside.

The store was evacuated. Police said no one was shot.

Investigators were not immediately sure how many shots were fired. No one was arrested. Police did not share a description of any suspects.

County officials reported Thursday that there were 286 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The county is now averaging 305 new cases per day over the past week.

New York’s indoor mask or vaccine requirement for indoor businesses and venues was lifted Thursday.

The current school mask mandate was effective through February 21, which marks President’s Day and the beginning of a weeklong winter break for many school districts.

The governor said a decisions on masks and schools and other COVID-19 protocols will be reassessed in early March, based on trends and projections at that time.

Bello backed the governor’s decision to maintain the state mask mandate for public schools.

“This makes sense, it gives our school and parents a timeline to review and a chance for counties to review,” Bello said. While some mask mandates are ending it doesn’t mean COVID is over, it means we are in a new phase of controlling it.”

Dr. Mendoza said it’s critical to re-evaluate infection date after students return to school post break. The Public Health Commissioner believes it would be premature to make a decision now.

“This is going to come down to conversation between parents, families and school leadership and teachers, Dr. Mendoza said. “One size doesn’t fit all.”

Dr. Mendoza stressed the county’s continuous message — to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID.

“Many pockets of our community are still vulnerable,” 27% of individuals aged 5 and older are not up to date with their vaccination, 23 of 65 and older have not gotten their booster. We still have work to do weather we mandate masks or not.”

The Public Health Commissioner said that despite relaxed masking requirements, masking still plays a role in keeping ourselves and those around us safe.

“We shouldn’t need a mandate to tell us that,” Dr. Mendoza said. “Given where we are with omicron, I support the decision to discontinue indoor masking in most public places. Without question I believe that we should keep masking mandatory in our healthcare systems for now. Lets remember that one reason our schools are safe is because of masks. In the future, lets resist to throw caution to the wind. Instead, lets continue to carry an appropriate level of caution.”

Heading into the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, Pittsford native Chris Lillis already had a decorated career. He was a national champion and had won multiple World Cups.

Now, Lillis can add Olympic Gold Medalist to that list of accomplishments after winning gold in the mixed team aerials event Thursday.

“His coach said to them do you want to win or do you want to medal,” said Jamie Lillis, the mother of Chris. “They said we want to win. Then he said then Chris does the quin.”

Chris Lillis had done the five twist previously at the World Championships in Kazakhstan in 2021. His father, Bernie, knew there was a possibility that he would do it in Beijing, he just didn’t know when.

“I was watching it on TV, we had the volume down so I didn’t hear the announcers say what he was doing,” Bernie Lillis said. “Then, I looked and I was like wow that’s five twists and it was perfect. Like oh my God. That has to be a monster score and then the score came up and I was like wow.”

A family home suffered extensive damage after an overnight fire on Lakeview Park Friday.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, emergency crews responded to the call for a house fire around 2:15 a.m. near 73-75 Lakeview Park. Firefighters located fire coming from the second flood windows.

All residents were able to get out of the structure on their own while three dogs had to be rescued, according to police. One person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation at the scene.

No firefighter was injured in this fire. Investigators are still working to determine what caused it.

A suspect was charged with seven armed robberies and a stolen vehicle after a string of patterned robberies in the Clinton Section area.

According to authorities, 30-year-old Marquis Correa-Santos committed seven robberies between January 9 and February 7.

Investigators say the robberies involving commercial locations or food deliveries. All seven where armed and one involved a stolen car. The suspect was identified by police and taken into custody on Wednesday.

The Friday we have all been waiting for is here… well sort of. Sunny skies to begin the morning followed by 40s in the afternoon won’t get us away from periods of rain and drops in temperature.

The Weekend: Things get even worse during the weekend. Saturday will start off with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 30s before lake effect snow brings down snow. Sunday will be colder a new system shifts from Buffalo to Rochester, bringing with it -15 into Sunday night.