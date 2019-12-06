Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, December 6

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

Rochester City School District teachers aren’t happy about proposed layoffs in the district, and that’s why they are gathered in a show of force Thursday.

The rally was held in advance of a board meeting where members will discuss the plan that would cut more than 150 teachers, plus more district employees.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a family that stole toys from the Pirate Toy Fund at Eastview Mall.

According to investigators, the family took the toys out of the donation box on Sunday morning. They can be seen on mall security video putting the toys into shopping bags and leaving in a dark-colored rental car.

Brighton middle and high school students will march to send their message about climate change on Friday.

Locally, the march will kick off at 3 p.m. at the gazebo at Twelve Corners in Brighton.

Rochester is about to be lit, quite lit-erally, this week with multiple holiday events happening in and around town.

Today is the opening of ROC Holiday Village as well as the lighting of the Genesee Keg Tree!

The town of Brighton and the Rochester VA Clinic will host its 15th annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon on Friday.

The event is to honor out area veterans in need.

The luncheon is free and will take place from 11 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. at the Brighton Town Park Lodge.

It is open to all veterans in need.

The season of giving is upon us and once again News 8, Tops Friendly Markets & WCMF have partnered to benefit Foodlink, for the Thirteenth Annual Food for Families Food Drive. You can help fill the table for a family in need this year. Please join us for our 13th Annual Food for Families Food Drive on Friday, December 13th to help those in need right here in Rochester.

MORNING UPDATE: Snow has its sights set on Western New York and the Finger Lakes as it blossoms over southwestern Ontario province and tracks east into our area.

Widespread moderate snow will develop across the entire region by mid-morning. This won’t be lake-effect, but rather a general snowfall courtesy of an area of Low pressure that zips across Western New York. Much of the area will see 1 to 3 inches of snow. As much as 3 to 5 inches is possible closer to Lake Ontario. The timing of the snowfall could not be worse, as it will line up with morning commute. Remember it doesn’t take much snow to make roads slick, so allow extra time to get where you need to go today.