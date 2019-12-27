Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, December 27

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date in the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.

One state lawmaker wants to crack down on scammers using numbers that look like their coming from law enforcement. It’s called ‘spoofing’.

According to downstate Senator Anna Kaplan, there’s been an uptick of these types of calls from people pretending to represent police, district attorneys and other authorities. Kaplan said these scammers are annoying and harassing.

The legislation was introduced right before Christmas and said this bill seeks to protect the communication abilities of police and ensures people are not harassed or taken advantage.

Funeral services have been announced for Conrad Button.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said 12-year-old Conrad Button and his grandmother, Mary Button died from smoke inhalation after their two-story home on Ellsworth Road caught fire last week.

Calling hours are Friday, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Cross Creek Church in Palmyra.

The funeral is set for Saturday at 11 a.m.

The city of Rochester and the Rochester Razorsharks will make a big announcement on Friday.

The city and the team will officially announce the Genesee Valley Sports Complex will become the new home of the Razorsharks for the 2020 season.

Folks are invited to come join the Razorsharks at 11 a.m. at the Genesee Valley Sports Complex.

Grants awarded to Ontario Arc

Ontario Arc has been awarded a large grant to help with some of its programs. The non-profit organization was awarded $36,000 from the Trustee Management Board of NYS Arc Trust Services.

The services help provide financial security to those with disabilities. The money will be used to provide guardianship services and fund recreation programs.

Christmas is over and many people may still have a tree sitting in their house. Instead of throwing it in the garbage, many local towns and the city of Rochester have a greener alternative.

If you’re ready to get your Christmas tree out of your house, anyone who lives in the city of Rochester can bring their old tree to one of the four boxes that stationed around the city.

We have some of the mildest air imaginable for this time of year to talk about for your Friday. Temperatures have been rising since late last night, and will continue to climb a bit into early this afternoon. We’ll see highs largely into the middle 50s.