Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, December 20

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

That plan, due to a potential budget deficit of more than $60 million, calls for significant job cuts in the district — including more than 150 teachers, 32 non-teaching employees, 22 paraprofessionals and 12 administrators.

However, just before the board meeting was scheduled to take place, RCSD officials announced that the district allocated enough resources to reduce the layoffs to 109 total positions.

Rochester Fire Department Investigators said a space heater may be blamed for a house fire that left six people displaced on Friday morning.

According to RFD, the fire broke out just before 3 a.m. on Myrtle Street, just off Lyell Avenue.

A total of six people — three adults and three children — were alerted when one of the family’s five dogs began barking after noticing flames in a bedroom.

he National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Greece Police Department are asking for the public’s help.

14-year-old Brianna Brown, of Greece, has been missing since July 26.

Brown is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Rochester man convicted of shooting two people in July of last year, is due to be sentenced on Friday.

51-year-old Joseph Boykins, Sr. was convicted of murder and attempted murder back in September.

Boykins open fired on his ex-girlfriend and Michael Earlsey on York Street in Rochester. The two were taken to the hospital where Earlsey later died.

Holy Childhood will celebrate its 56th annual Christmas party with the Rochester, Henrietta and Gates Fire Departments,

All three fire departments take part in the special firefighters parade.

More than 120 firefighters are expected to join on Friday.

More than 450 volunteers from the Xerox Corporation and Community Partners will gather for this years Operation Food Basket.

The volunteers will pack and deliver food directly to families just before the holidays.

We had a dusting in spots overnight that made for a light coating on some roads and cars to start, so a brush may be needed for some to get the car ready to go.

Otherwise it is calm with temperatures starting off in the teens. Cloudy skies to start that slowly clear throughout the morning. Cold air is still in control this afternoon as temperatures will remain in the 20s for highs. The sun is expected to emerge especially into this afternoon once the lake clouds move away.