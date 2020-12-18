Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, December 18

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Congress appears to be on the verge of passing a new pandemic relief measure. A 900 billion dollar deal is on the table. A new feature added stimulus checks of about 700 dollars per person.

There’s also 300 dollars a week in federal unemployment benefits for the next four months.

Congress has until midnight saturday to agree on a deal to avoid a government shutdown.

729 new cases confirmed, the largest single day increase

More than 700 people in the hospital with the virus, 141 in the ICU

16 new deaths

The death toll in the county now stands at 429

An FDA advisory panel has recommended Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency authorization.

If approved, the company could begin shipping millions of doses for healthcare workers and nursing home residents.

Combined with Pfizer’s vaccine, 50 million Americans could be vaccinated by the end of January.

The FDA is expected to quickly approve the vaccine as early as this weekend.

The Buffalo Bills will kick off Saturday at 4:30 against the Broncos in Denver.

With a win, the Bills would clinch the AFC East division title for the first time since 1995.

A look at the heavy snowfall from binghamtonyesterday where a state of emergency was put into in effect.

According to the national weather service, 41 inches had already fallen before seven a-m thursday morning.

This video is from right outside our sister station there where they are seeing closer to 3 feet of snow.