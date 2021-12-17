Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, December 17

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, December 17, 2021.

According to authorities, a 32-year-old Perinton resident was crossing Route 31 when he was hit by a marked police vehicle that was on routine patrol.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. this morning. Officials say the deputy was observing a suspicious vehicle that was parked across Moseley Road when he hit the pedestrian. He was not on call at the time.

Police are working to notify the family of the dead individual. His name has not been released at this time.

“Our priority at this time is to inform all the family members, both the deputy and the victim of this crash,” MSCO Chief Deputy Michael Fowler said. “We are very early into this investigation process. There is nothing good here. This will take days to go through.”

In the days that follow, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will be examining the black box of the vehicle, the amount of damage and interview all parties involved at the scene of the crash.

Forsythe pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges, driving while ability impaired and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, in connection with an October crash. The judge suspended Forsythe’s license temporarily, adding fines and a requirement that Forsythe complete a driving program.

According to the DA’s office, Forsythe was driving home from a function with coworkers in his police-issued vehicle around 1:30 a.m. on October 21 when he crashed into a guardrail on 390.

The DA’s office said the route Forsythe took after the crash suggests he was actually trying to drive home.

The DA’s office presented video footage of the event Forsythe attended before the crash, showing him consuming six alcoholic drinks before getting into his car that evening.

The West Irondequoit Central School District announced Thursday that it is canceling school Friday for K-12 students districtwide due to “projected absences among staff members.”

“Our staff has been outstanding at stepping in to manage gaps while covering absences and thanks to that work we’ve developed an understanding of our staffing threshold,” Superintendent Aaron Johnson said. “Based on projections, we are expected to extend beyond that ceiling. I am confident we will be able to open on Monday, December 20th, as scheduled. We wanted to give families as much advance notice as possible, so they can plan accordingly.”

Greece officials announced Thursday that 10 members of the Greece Police Department were investigated for their actions or lack thereof the night former Chief Drew Forsythe crashed into a guardrail on 390.

According to Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich, three of the GPD members investigated were fully exonerated. The remaining seven face disciplinary action or demotions.

“Ultimately, the investigators concluded that a reasonable officer would have found reasonable suspicion to alcohol test Drew Forsythe at the scene,” Reilich said in the written announcement. “Additionally, information was not reported completely or in a timely manner.”

If they decline, Reilich said they would be served charges in accordance with town law. A hearing process would follow.

Greece police officers arriving on scene after the crash did not conduct a field sobriety test.

A cold front pushing through overnight will bring gusty winds around 30-40 mph before easing up by morning. Temperatures slowly drop back into the 30s with clearing skies to start off Friday.

The Weekend: Less than an inch of snow on Saturday but temperatures will stay in the low 30s throughout the day throughout a wave of wintery mix. Sunday will also be cold but less snowy. Next week look better for snow lovers.