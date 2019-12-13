Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, December 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date with the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

The season of giving is upon us and once again News 8, Tops Friendly Markets & WCMF have partnered to benefit Foodlink, for the 13th annual Food for Families Food Drive.

You can help fill the table for a family in need this year. Please join us on Friday, December 13th to help those in need right here in Rochester.

There’s a campaign going on inWashingtonthat even the most garrulous members of Congress aren’t eager to talk about: to be part of a team of uncertain size, with a risky mission, to be named by a leader who isn’t talking about what she’s looking for or when she’ll decide.

Welcome to the race within the House to win a spot on the Democratic team that will prosecute the impeachment case against President Donald Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the sole decider, but offered no hints Thursday as the impeachment saga accelerated toward an expected vote next week by the full House — and in January, a Senate trial.

More student protests are expected in Rochester on Friday as the city school district prepares to layoff teachers.

Students have been protesting throughout the week.

Last week, the district announced it would lay off more than 150 teachers and dozens more staff and administrators, to help fill a multi-million dollar budget shortfall.

Seniors at World of Inquiry will participate in the Annual College March on Friday.

As part of the march, the students will mail letters declaring their intentions to apply to the colleges of their choice.

Today would be a great day to get out and about and get some things done before the nasty weather heads our way Saturday. In fact, today’s weather might be the nicest that we’ll see for many days to come with sun, clouds, and a southerly breeze. Temperatures will make their way into the lower and middle 40s.



An area of low pressure will develop to our south Friday night, allowing cold rain to overspread the region. Rain showers will continue through much of the day Saturday as the low tracks to our east. Normally, a low with this track supports a swath of accumulating snow for our area. This one is different with the structure of the storm not quite allowing for cold enough air to get in until late in the game.