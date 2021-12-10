Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, December 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Classes for Brockport students in grades K through 8 are cancelled Friday amid a bus driver shortage. The district closed its doors to all students a day earlier, citing the same issue.

The district says students in grades 9-12 will be able to attend classes as scheduled. Sport events will also run as scheduled.

The district says it expects to return to normal operations Monday.

District officials have yet to provide additional details behind the shortage.

The county purchased hundreds of thousands of kits to be distributed to residents to help identify COVID-19 cases before people gather with family and friends.

Each test kit contains two tests, and most events require some form of a proof of residency to receive the kit.

According to Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza, people should take their test within 24 hours of the gathering is a good baseline recommendation for residents to take the test, but added that there are circumstances that would change that, like people who isolate before there gathering should take their test closer to when they last were exposed to other people.

Dozens of locations in the area are offering the test kits right now. Follow the link above to find the best distribution event for your schedule.

An 11-year-old girl suffered serious head and lower body injuries after being struck while crossing the street near State Route 21 in the Town of Canandaigua Thursday.

According to authorities, no charges have been filed against the driver at this time. An investigation into the incident continues. Access to State Route 21 was suspended for approximately two hours.

The 11-year-old was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment via Mercy Flight.

The governor said the current COVID-19 rates were an “an alarm going off.” She said New York as a state has an average of 49.83 cases per 100,000 on a seven-day average — up from 34 per 100,000 just two weeks ago.

The governor said rising case rates will lead to more COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“Hospitalizations keep me up at night,” Gov. Hochul said. “You can draw a direct correlation between areas with low vaccination rates and high hospitalization rates.

Despite rising cases and hospitalizations, the governor said she preferred giving localities the authority to make their own decisions versus implementing statewide rules. New York City requires vaccination proof to participate in most activities.

“Plans are being developed to combat the impending surge,” Gov. Hochul said. “We have been taking very bold steps to help local institutions. I know the numbers, and we are preparing to assist all the regions in our state. I will continue to reserve the right to take proper steps if necessary, and the numbers right now — they’re not looking good.”

The health commissioner said much remains unknown regarding the new variant.

“We are assuming that this variant is circulating around the country,” Dr. Bassett. “It is too early to have the answers that all of us want. Will it prove more transmissible? How well are vaccines going to protect against omicron? Will it cause more disease?

The governor said Attorney General Letitia James called her Thursday morning and let her know she was dropping out of the race for governor to run for reelection for her current seat. The governor endorsed James and said she would support her reelection bid.

“All I will say is this is a bad day for Donald Trump and the NRA when someone like Tish James, one of the best attorney generals in the country, is running for reelection,” Gov. Hochul said.

Forsythe was scheduled to be arraigned for the October crash that led to his resignation. Instead, the three Greece Town Court judges recused themselves from the case.

According to Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley, the case will be transferred to a court in a town sharing a border with Greece. The expected re-schedule is set to take place before Christmas.

“These are judges who dealt with him on a regular basis. You know, perhaps, dealt with him on search warrants, dealt with the police department when he was chief. So, for the appearances, it was better to have another judge, another town, look at this. I agree with their decision to recuse themselves,” says Doorley.

According to the DA’s office, Forsythe was driving home from a function with coworkers in his police-issued vehicle around 1:30 a.m. on October 21 when he crashed into a guardrail on 390.

Forsythe did not stay at the scene or immediately report the crash. Instead, he drove until his car had only one working wheel.

Friday temperatures will gradually rise from low 30s to mid 40s throughout the day with company from some grey clouds. High speed winds may affect some in the region, speed will hover around 60 MPH.

The Weekend: Saturday may break the record of the hottest temperature recorded on the day with mid 60s. Sunday’s weather will be slightly colder with some hints of rain.