Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, August 7

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Still no word on whether Governor Cuomo will allow schools to reopen in the fall.

The reopening will be based on region. Cuomo says they won’t open any school unless the viral transmission rate is under control.

He also reinforced that ultimately it will up to parents.

Cuomo is expected to make a decision Friday or Saturday.

According to a US Census Bureau survey, close to 24 million Americans are worried they won’t be able to pay their rent in the coming weeks. That prompted a rally in Rochester yesterday.

Protesters rallied in front of the Monroe County Hall of justice pleading for a longer ban on evictions.

Current state law says during the pandemic tenants can’t be evicted for being unable to pay rent due to financial hardship.

The state is currently in phase four of reopening — but gyms are still closed.

Yesterday a newly formed group called the New York State Fitness Alliance released its reopening plan that it submitted to the state.

The group says the ten page report has been approved by an infectious disease expert in Chicago.

It consists of safety guidelines that would apply to all gyms in New York.

State attorney General Letitia James is suing the National Rifle Association.

Following an 18-month investigation, the state is accusing NRA leaders of using donations as a personal piggy bank.

It specifically accuses the executive vice president of using the funds to take trips to the Bahamas.

Another Rochester resident arrested in connection to the riot that took place at the end of may.

25-year-old Christopher Tindal was charged with arson and conspiracy to commit arson.

Prosecutors say in a video he and another suspect walked towards a Rochester police car, lighting it on fire.

Tindal faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a 250 thousand dollar fine if convicted.

Due to the pandemic, a New York’s travel advisory list, many people are looking at “staycations.”

Local businesses at six stations along the Erie Canal and the Empire State trail are offering free activities like water sports and access to biking.

It is all part of Governor Cuomo’s New York forward program.