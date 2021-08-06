Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, August 6

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

The Rochester Police Department are investigating a vehicle crash at the area of Lake and Lexington Avenue where a car has smashed into a building early Friday morning.

According to deputies on the scene, the front of the building has burned down. Nearby witnesses say they saw a vehicle heading Northbound on Lake Avenue at a high rated speed, hitting the median and crashing into the front side of the building. Police say the building did not sustain any structural damage.

Rochester Police deputies arrived at the 300 block of Portland Avenue for the report of shots fired at approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning.

According to police at the scene, a 38-year-old male arrived at Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle who stated that he was shot on Portland Avenue. His injuries were determined to be non life threatening.

Officers of the Rochester Police Department responded to area near 400 block of Scio Street for a report of a stabbing around 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old male with a stab wound toward the upper side of his body. His injuries were deemed non life threatening and he was transported to URMC for further medical examination.

Police are investigating after a car pulled from the Genesee River near the Port of Rochester Thursday had a body inside.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the car was found by the SCUBA team. The investigation was passed to the RPD Major Crimes Unit after the body was discovered.

Most New Yorkers think it’s time for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign, according to a new WROC/Emerson poll released Thursday.

The governor is facing mounting calls for his resignation from local, state, and federal lawmakers in the wake of a report conducted though the New York Attorney General’s Office that concluded he sexually harassed multiple women, including former and current state employees.

Maureen has brought that passion to a number of other local non-profits and programs and, in doing so, only added to the community impact she’s made through her work at News 8, a station she’s retiring from after 24 years.

While Maureen’s time at News 8 is at an end, her work in the community most certainly is not.

According to New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, because New York’s COVID-19 state of emergency was lifted, neither the office of the governor or Department of Health will issue reopening guidance, but instead will leave that up to local districts.

It is not immediately clear if guidance will come from the Monroe County Department of Public Health, if districts will rely on CDC guidelines, or if local districts will have their own authority to make district-specific plans.

THE WEEKEND:

It’s been a little bit warmer and a little more humid today as temperatures broke into the lower 80s. Dew points are slowly starting to climb into more noticeable levels, which will only bring isolated rain chances up over the next few days. As far as this evening goes, it’ll be smooth sailing once again as temperatures settle into the upper 50s and lower 60s by morning.

Abundant sun gets us into the middle 80s with a few afternoon clouds, but temperatures each day will tack on a few more degrees as temperatures soar from the 80s this weekend into the 90s by next week.