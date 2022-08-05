ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, August 5, 2022.

A man was arrested and charged in the murder of a Rochester man who was shot and killed outside a Lyell Avene bar.

Joseph Scott, 32, of Rochester, was charged with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Authorities say an altercation ensued outside of 425 Lyell Avenue on Sunday, July 24, at about 1:42 a.m. The altercation involved 36-year-old Derek Taylor who was found by police with gunshot wounds to his torso. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Investigators believe Scott ran after Taylor, caught up to him, and fatally shot him in the chest.

According to officials, members of the United States Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force took Scott into custody on Wednesday. He will be arranged Thursday morning at City Court.

A man was fatally shot while sitting in his parked vehicle on Jay Street in the morning hours of Saturday.

According to authorities, officers found the man with a gunshot wound in his upper body around 7:10 a.m. He was unconscious and unresponsive — he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 42-year-old City of Rochester resident Kailee White Sr.

There are currently no suspects in custody. The Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the murder and working to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Rochester’s Police Accountability Board (PAB) has received over 100 complaints of police misconduct since accepting reports, officials announced Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Melody Harkness issued a monthly report showing a breakdown of the number of complaints received between June 20 and July 31.

According to the report, PAB saw 130 reports in that time period. They received 81 complaints in June and 49 in July. Board members say an additional 20 reports were received but were closed upon entering the system because they did not allege officer misconduct.

The PAB says the count of complaints reflects the number of community members who contacted the Police Accountability Board to file a report providing feedback about officer conduct, practices, patterns, and policies of the Rochester Police Department.

Complaints officially started being accepted on June 20, with acting manager Duwaine Bascoe saying at the time it was a step in the right direction for the board, which dealt with controversies that led to the suspension of its executive director and resignation of its board chair.

Two months ago, the PAB announced its executive director, Conor Dwyer Reynolds, was placed on administrative leave.

Details as to why Reynolds was suspended have not yet been made public and PAB officials said they do not discuss ongoing employee-related complaints or investigations.

According to the first-month report, 63 of the 130 complaints are awaiting a final determination from the board to be closed. That is two steps before each case is referred to an outside government agency for further investigation.

All cases get specific statuses to differentiate each on how far along the process of investigation they area. In the August report, most cases are open and assigned to a board member.

Officials say that public reports will be issued monthly. There are currently three ways where residents can directly file a report with the PAB:

E-mail PAB@CityofRochester.gov Call the PAB hotline at 585-557-2494 Or file a complaint online at rocpab.org

According to the PAB, once a complaint is filed, a case manager will reach out within 24 hours.

A Rochester facility is being recognized Thursday for reaching a mega-milestone: 100 years of service. The Rochester Hearing and Speech Center provides hearing, speech, and language services to both children and adults throughout Monroe County.

“It’s pretty amazing as a not-for-profit agency to be able to celebrate a milestone like this, and we’ve really been celebrating it throughout the course of the year in small little chunks,” Bob Russell, President and CEO of RHSC said in a previous interview. “We’ve been very honored to get a lot of recognition from the public and from our local governments that want to help us to celebrate that.”

As Monroe County’s longest-standing provider of hearing health, Russell said they have worked with thousands of people over the years, whether adults or children.

“I tell people, we are only here celebrating because of the public and because of the community that’s been there to support us and needs our services, whether it’s speech, whether it’s hearing, and everything in between,” Russell said.

Thursday Mayor Malik Evans presented the center with a certificate to mark the occasion and shared the story of a child who struggled with hearing.

“That child was continuing to act out in school. Then he changed and started doing better. Why he was doing that was he had a hearing problem. He couldn’t hear what was going on cause he was sitting in the back of the class and so to get the attention he would act out,” he said. “And I’m sure the RHSC over their 100 years has many stories like that.”

“A lot of the kids that are coming to us, whether it’s for speech therapy, occupational physical therapy, we’re trying to help them get prepared to go into a classroom setting to be able to fully be able to integrate, regardless of what their disabilities are, and we actually have people that started with us as children, coming for services, whether it was for stuttering or some other issues. And now they’re adults who are retired, coming to us for hearing help,” Russell said.

The 52nd Puerto Rican festival kicks off in Rochester this week. Beginning Thursday, the popular event is taking place over three days at Frontier Field.

News 8’s Ally Peters spoke with Yesenia Ramos-Torres, a board member of the festival, to talk about the decades-long event and how it continues to bring together the community.

Tell me about this festival for those who might be new to the area?

“This is the longest-running ethnic festival in Monroe County. It’s our 52nd year, it encompasses as much as we can encompass the Puerto Rican culture: food, dance, music,” Ramos-Torres said. “I like to say that it’s a little bit of a family reunion, you get to see a lot of those people you haven’t seen in a few years, especially after coming off of our pandemic. But also, people you went to school with, people you went to high school with, I mean, it’s amazing.”

For the first time in a couple of years, you’re going back to Frontier Field. What other changes can people expect this year after the pandemic?

“One big noticeable difference is that we are kicking off on Thursday, instead of Friday. Our Festival this year is Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Thursday will be a free night. So, no admission, everybody is welcome, and we’re going to have a great lineup that night so I think it’s going to be a really good night,” Ramos-Torres said.

There are also food trucks this year, which is a change from previous years.

“Yes, another huge change is that we are featuring a lot of Rochester is food trucks, which we have amazing food trucks here in Rochester, so we have a nice array of different types of foods that you can see there, and you’re looking forward to kind of showcasing them a little bit,” Ramos-Torres said.

Why is this festival so important to our community?

“It’s one of those things that for me personally, it keeps me tied to my culture, and Puerto Rico in itself. I am not able to travel out there as frequently as I used to,” Ramos-Torres said. “This is kind of like a little bit of home. And we try to make it that way, especially this year, we were really conscious about trying to showcase a lot of the music that encompasses our island, it’s not just salsa, rangy, we have folkloric music that we love, that we want to make sure that our youth are kind of in tune and know what it’s like. We have urban music for the younger teens that like that type of music, so we’re trying to encompass a little bit for everyone.”

Advance tickets for the festival are $10 for Friday and Saturday’s event. Thursday night is free for attendees. You can get tickets at:

Burgos Income Tax – 1816 N. Clinton Avenue El Pilon Criollo – 973 N. Clinton Frontier Field – 1 Morrie Silver Way

You can also be a VIP for the festival for $50, which includes VIP parking, two drinks tickets, VIP seating at the front of the stage and a t-shirt.

City officials announced a number of street closures to downtown roadways during the festival.

The following will be closed to traffic at 8 a.m. and will re-open after the parade has cleared:

Church Street from N. Plymouth Avenue to State Street

N. Fitzhugh Street from Allen Street to W. Main Street

Allen Street from N. Fitzhugh Street to State Street

The following will be closed to traffic starting at 10:30 a.m. and will re-open after the parade has cleared:

W. Main Street from State Street to N. Plymouth Avenue

N. Plymouth Avenue from W. Main Street to Morrie Silver Way

Morrie Silver Way from N. Plymouth Avenue to Oak Street

For more information on the Puerto Rican Festival, click here.

We have a muggy Friday ahead with dew points still very high, in the 60s and low 70s. Expect temperatures to be down slightly today, in the low 80s.