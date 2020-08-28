Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, August 28

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

Colleges will be forced to online classes if covid cases surge on campus. Governor Cuomo announced the new guidance yesterday.

If a college has one-hundred cases of COVID-19, or a case total equal to 5% of its campus population or more, it has to switch to remote learning for two weeks to reassess.

Students can remain in their dorm rooms during this period.

Across the state, DMV customers are waiting weeks for services and many locations remain backlogged.

Here in Monroe County, County Clerk Jamie romeo says their facilities are unique, and they cannot just re-open for service.

Right now, DMVs here are on an appointment-only basis.

Romeo says it might not feel like it, but Monroe County is staying on top of operations the best it can but it’s a work in progress until we can return to normal.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed Thursday evening.

Officials say first responders were on Mazda Terrace in the city of Rochester for an unrelated case when someone told them a man was suffering from a stab wound close by.

The victim was a man in his 30s was found stabbed in the torso. He was taken to URMC, and was later pronounced dead there.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1.