ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, August 26, 2022.

A city resident was shot early Friday morning, Rochester Police Department officers announced Friday.

The victim arrived at Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by car just before 2 a.m., officers said. The victim was uncooperative, and gave numerous false locations, officers said, “unnecessarily extending the investigation.”

It was eventually determined that the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Mt. Hope Ave in the City of Rochester.

At the same time that the victim was dropped off, Public Safety officers with the University of Rochester said they observed a dark vehicle was parked in the middle of the street in front of the emergency room entrance.

When approached by officers, the driver fled, crashing in the 400 block of Elmwood Avenue. The driver of the car was taken into custody, and several other occupants fled.

Police said the involvement between the victim and the vehicle is currently unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Bills punter Matt Araiza and two of his former teammates at San Diego State University have been accused in a California court civil lawsuit of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last fall.

The lawsuit accuses Araiza, now 22, as well as teammates Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko, of committing what the plaintiff’s attorney described as gang rape in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, after a Halloween party at the house Araiza lived in.

The Bills released a statement on the matter shortly after the lawsuit was made public by the Los Angeles Times.

“We were recently made aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021. Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter. As this is an ongoing civil case, we will have no other comment at this point.”

Dr. Carmine Peluso has taken over duties as acting Superintendent of the Rochester City School District, according to a statement from the school board president.

Peluso is the district’s deputy superintendent of operations and administration. He has also been the RCSD’s chief of schools, as well as a principal and a teacher.

Former superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small was officially placed on leave while her exit negotiations continue.

Myers-Small joined the RCSD in May of 2020, shepherding the district through the bulk of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was previously the superintendent of the Brockport Central School District and the New York State Assistant Commissioner of School Reform and Innovation.

She was the first Black woman to hold the title of RCSD superintendent in a permanent capacity.

“The Board of Education made a good decision in appointing Dr. Carmine Peluso to serve as Interim Superintendent of the Rochester City School District,” said Rochester Teachers Association President Adam Urbanski, in a statement released Wednesday night. “We look forward to working with him to resolve the stalled negotiations, stabilize the District, and increase the chances for a smooth reopening of schools.”

A cold front will dart through the region after lunchtime Friday. Again, scattered showers and storms will continue. While the risk for severe weather appears exceptionally low, stronger cores could certainly have some gusty winds and small hail alongside locally heavy rain.

Cooler and drier air will settle into WNY Friday night and into Saturday, resulting in Saturday highs failing to get out of the middle 70s. Expect sunshine to rapidly emerge after Saturday morning and linger through the duration of the weekend. The biggest difference between Saturday and Sunday will be temperatures.

Sunday jumps a good 10 degrees before peaking Monday around 90 with a heat index into the middle 90s. We’ll watch another cold front in the Tuesday ballpark. More storms & another shot of cooler air once that passes.