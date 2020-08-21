Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, August 21

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

Officials say a 12-year-old boy is in custody following an investigation into a stolen vehicle on Parsells Avenue. The burglary occurred on August 13.

On Thursday, police say officers responded to Greeley Street for reports of a juvenile driving the vehicle stolen from Parsells Ave. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the boy failed to yield. Officers did not pursue the vehicle after this, saying the boy drove in a reckless manner driving head-on with stopped police cars, driving across sidewalks and curbs, and into a parking lot where he abandoned the vehicle.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has not decided if he will apply for federal government assistance for extra unemployment benefit payments, leaving many wondering if they should wait and see, or take action now to secure their finances.

The governor said the state just can’t afford to pay a quarter of the cost of extra unemployment payments as required by President Donald Trump, and he is still deciding whether the state will opt into the program.

It’s almost time for back to school, and with some of those full and hybrid learning plans, that will mean kids gathering together once again.

“Bottom line is if schools rely on symptoms alone, or just taking a child’s temperature…there could be problems with that,” Dr. Emil Lesho, an Epidemiologist with Rochester Regional Health said.

An Ontario County man was arrested for possessing an illegal “ghost gun” as well as several other illegal weapons.

42-year-old Mark Adams, of Hopewell in Ontario County, was charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon for a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol “found in the vehicle he was operating,” the New York State Police said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a series election reforms laws Thursday aimed at making it easier for New Yorkers to vote and be counted in November.

The bills are as follows:

S.8015-D/A.10833 Authorizes Voters to Request an Absentee Ballot Due to Risk of Illness, Including COVID

Authorizes Voters to Request an Absentee Ballot Due to Risk of Illness, Including COVID S.8783A/A.10807 Authorizes Voters to Request Absentee Ballots Starting Today

Authorizes Voters to Request Absentee Ballots Starting Today S.8799A/A.10808-A Allows Ballots to Be Postmarked On the Day of the Election, November 3

We’ve seen yet another beautiful start to the day in Rochester….

Temperatures today will have no trouble at all getting into the middle 80s. A stray afternoon storm will be possible, but that’ll be about it. Temperatures spike into the upper 80s Saturday as humidity continues to pump upward. Saturday looks dry and mostly sunny, but scattered showers and storms will be possible by Sunday afternoon. . Moderate drought conditions are already starting to sneak into parts of Yates and Ontario counties.

Next week’s weather chatter will likely center on what could be a pair of tropical systems emerging in the Gulf of Mexico. For us, next week appears to lean seasonable with highs generally into the lower 80s with a few showers/storms around.