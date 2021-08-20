Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, August 20

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.

A man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a stabbing on Lehigh Avenue in the 19th Ward, late on Thursday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 11:47 p.m. and found a 35-year-old man who was stabbed at least once in the upper body.

A driver was cited for ‘passing a red signal’ after running a red light and causing a rollover crash on Friday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of East Avenue and North Union Street around 2:20 a.m.

Rochester police are investigating after a body was found in the Genesee River Thursday.

According to police, the body of an unidentified male was found near the Driving Park Bridge shortly before 6 p.m.

A man was hospitalized Thursday after a shooting along Driving Park Avenue in Rochester.

Officers were called there around 9:30 p.m. Investigators say a 36-year-old man was found at the scene with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Military veteran and former CIA officer Dan Caster is set to host the Veterans Outreach Center’s 20th anniversary of 9/11. The event is called “Operation We Remember”, and Caster sat down with News 8 Thursday to talk about this, and give his perspective on the US exit from Afghanistan; an area Caster spent a lot of time in doing undercover operations.

“I went in the Air Force right after high school. I basically grew up in a family where all males served,” says Caster.

A man who claimed to have a bomb in a pickup truck near the Capitol surrendered to law enforcement after an hourslong standoff Thursday that prompted a massive police response and the evacuations of government buildings and businesses in the area.

Police did not immediately know whether there were explosives in the vehicle, but authorities were searching the truck in an effort to understand what led the man, identified by law enforcement officials as 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry of North Carolina, to drive onto the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress and make bomb threats to officers.

Hurricane Grace — temporarily knocked back to tropical storm force — headed Friday for a second landfall in Mexico, this time taking aim at the mainland’s Gulf coast after crashing through the country’s main tourist strip.

The storm lost punch as it zipped across the Yucatan Peninsula, but it emerged late Thursday over the relatively warm Gulf of Mexico and was gaining energy.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a State of Emergency in Steuben County after flash flooding damaged over 100 homes and displaced residents overnight.

Steuben County remains under a local State of Emergency prohibiting travel in the Towns of West Union, Woodhull, Troupsburg, Tuscarora, Greenwood, Canisteo, Hornellsville, and Jasper.

A 17-person Swift Water Rescue crew including Department of Environmental Conservation, State Police and Office of Fire Prevention and Control personnel was deployed and responded to multiple flooded homes in six different municipalities.

This year was almost the second year without a Puerto Rican Festival. But, during the relaxed COVID-19 guideline period earlier this summer, it was pulled together as a two-weekend event. Orlando Ortiz, Puerto Rican Festival President, said the first weekend was like a family reunion.

“To know that we didn’t really lose what the essence of the Puerto Rican Festival is was great to see in terms of people going and enjoying and kids running around and enjoying and rekindling some of those relationships,” said Ortiz.

Climate activists raised their voices Thursday afternoon in downtown Rochester.

The rally was put together by number of climate and ecologically-focused organizations. Their goal was to advocate for the passage of a $3.5 trillion federal budget reconciliation that would invest funds into climate solutions and jobs, among other things.

In our family first segment, so many people are heading back to the office full time. You might notice you’re not as active anymore.

As Lia Lando reports, doctors say you should find ways to keep moving at work.

A 26-year-old NFL player is not usually seen as the seasoned veteran in a position group, but Matt Breida has embraced it.

The Bills newest running back is three years older than Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, and Antonio Williams, which makes him a mentor by default. Breida realized how much older he appears to the rest of the backfield in the weight room one day when they put him in charge of music.

Expect a warm start on this Friday morning with temperatures kicking off in the 70s. Clear skies will help us warm into the middle 80s this afternoon with ample humidity. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible later in the day.

The weekend consists of warmth and humidity with highs in the middle 80s. By the weekend we should have a good idea on how Tropical Cyclone Henri will perform. The original forecast was to keep the storm out to sea, but latest trends have been concerning. The forecast track now brings the storm toward the Northeast and could impact many with heavy rain and wind. Questions remain on how far west it tracks and its potential impact locally. Regardless of path, we will continue to see temperatures around 80° with shower and storm chances through next week.

On another note, our last 8 P.M. sunset will be this Sunday in Rochester. Each day after that will feature fast fleeting daylight with over two minutes lost every day.