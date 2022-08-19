ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Four people were injured, including an infant, after a police chase ended in a serious crash along North Goodman Street at Bay Street Thursday.

According to New York State Police, a vehicle fled from a traffic stop, ran a red light at the intersection, and hit another car.

Investigators said a 30-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman, and an infant were inside the car that was struck. They were all hospitalized, with the adults in critical condition. The infant was being evaluated Thursday evening.

State police said the driver who fled the traffic stop was wanted on an active warrant. He was also injured. Police said they found an illegal handgun and drugs in his vehicle.

A suspect is at large after flipping a stolen car on Priscilla Street and fleeing the scene Friday overnight.

Authorities say officers were led to the 100 block of Priscilla Street for the report of a motor vehicle accident just after midnight. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle flipped over and resting against a tree.

There was no one inside the car and investigators say the operator fled the area before officer’s arrival. Earlier that evening, the same vehicle had been reported stolen out of the city, police say.

According to officials, there are several leads being followed at this time and anyone with additional details is asked to dial 911.

Rochester’s Police Accountability Board welcomed its newest member Thursday night during a videoconference meeting, and once again expressed frustration over what members call a lack of cooperation from the Rochester Police Department and city leaders.

Daniel Cadet Sr. is a social worker at Rochester General Hospital. The other PAB Members shared their excitement about having him join the group and noted his efforts to get the board created back in 2019.

The PAB’s acting manager and members also discussed their inability to gain access to police records they say they need to properly investigate complaints made against the RPD.

Of the 142 complaints they’ve received, investigators have made 35 requests for police records.

“RPD has been issued requests on those cases currently,” said PAB Acting Manager Duwaine Bascoe. “We don’t have any documentation in regards to the requests submitted.”

A liaison between the PAB and the police department was recently named. However, they are still at odds over how much access to police records the PAB should be granted.

Mayor Malik Evans announced on Thursday that the City of Rochester’s Gun Violence Emergency Proclamation has been extended for another 30 days until September 17.

On July 21, 2022. Mayor Evans declared the state emergency after Rochester’s 40th and 41st homicides. Mayor Evans then provided an update on August 9 saying that he will continue to provide updates for as long as the emergency order is in place.

The emergency order allows Mayor Evans to control the presence of people on public streets and he has the power to shut down particular roadways.

According to the proclamation, as of Monday, there have been 232 victims of shootings in Rochester in 2022. The total number of homicides in Rochester is 48, with 40 of those homicides involving a firearm.

Our Friday ends the week on a warmer note with partial sunshine and highs climbing into the middle 80s. Can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm, but overall rain chances are low.