Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, August 14

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

Two men were killed in a shooting near West Main Street late Thursday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to a gas station at 567 West Main St. about 11:45 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the parking lot.

The Rochester Central School District is now planning to practice fully remote learning for the first ten weeks of the upcoming school year. This includes students in grades K-12.

The Rochester Teacher’s Association called for a delay to in-person instruction for the first 10 weeks of school, and RCSD agreed to the request on certain conditions

As the first day of school gets closer, many parents are wondering what happens if there’s a COVID-19 case in a school. Dr. Michael Mendoza explained what he knows about that process so far during News 8’s Back To School: Facts First town hall on Wednesday.

He said as soon as there’s a positive case in a school, the health department will investigate. They’ll interview anyone who came in contact with the COVID-positive person and try to trace where that infection came from. What happens next will depend on the results of the investigation.

Wedding bells are still ringing in the air, but COVID-19 has completely changed the way couples are tying the knot. While some venues have been able to adapt to safety restrictions, a group of other venues are fighting back in an attempt to increase the number of people allowed at the big day.

Rochester Wedding Magazine showcases hundreds of local wedding services, including close to 2,000 wedding venues in the area. Publisher Theo Wheeler says the 50 guests maximum hurts everything from the Florists to the DJ’s who rely on big weddings.

A bustling wedge of land off of Culver Road and Route 104 in Irondequoit could be the future site of 96 units of housing directed at lower-income healthcare workers — think food service, sanitation, and maintenance workers at area hospitals.

“We’d like to develop it for affordable workforce housing,” says Mark Greisberger with Providence Housing. “These are people who are working, who are quite frankly spending too much of their income on housing.”

“We’re worth the whole dollar,” that’s what Black women proclaimed during an event to combat pay equities across Monroe County.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello signed an executive order to crack down on companies who aren’t paying women of color equally. The order said he will hold companies accountable if they don’t follow equal pay laws.

If you liked yesterday’s weather, you’ll love today’s weather. The makings are there once again for a fine mid-August day with an abundance of sun, tolerable levels of humidity, soft lake breezes, and a seasonable brand of warmth. Highs will be in the middle 80s. It will be a touch cooler on the water’s edge of Lake Ontario with that luscious lake breeze.