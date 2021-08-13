Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, August 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

A 33-year-old man is dead after a Thursday shooting on Maryland Street near Glenwood Avenue in the city.

Investigators say officers were called to the house around 1:45 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive male inside. They found a man in his 30s who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim Thursday evening as Mark Smith.

A man was hospitalized Thursday after a shooting on Bernard Street in Rochester.

Investigators say the 24-year-old victim was standing in a group when a man drove by on a mini bike and shot at them. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what police say are not life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

U.S. regulators on Thursday said transplant recipients and others with weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge.

The announcement by the Food and Drug Administration applies to millions of Americans who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders. Several other countries, including France and Israel, have similar recommendations.

The United States is urging Americans to flee Afghanistan immediately.

“The increased tempo of the Taliban military engagement in the resulting increase in violence and instability … is of grave concern,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

In back-to-back press conferences Thursday, the State Department and Department of Defense announced that more than 3,000 troops will be sent to Afghanistan to help evacuate Americans and U.S diplomats.

Tropical depression Fred was slowly strengthening and could regain tropical storm status sometime on Friday, ahead of its projected track towards the Florida Keys and southwest Florida, forecasters said.

The system was dropping heavy rain over parts of Cuba in the early morning hours and was expected to reach Florida by Saturday, the U.S. National Weather Service said.

New York State Department of Education officials released reopening guidance for schools Thursday.

Some districts, like Penfield and Greece, have already released their own reopening guidance while other education officials have said they were waiting on the state to release the guidance.

New York State Department of Public Health officials announced last week they would not be releasing reopening guidance for schools, as the COVID-19 state of emergency expired for New York in June.

While many of us do our best to beat the heat, it can be especially challenging for those with multiple sclerosis. But, local entrepreneurs are seeking to change that.

Thermapparel began as an RIT class project to improve lives. Now, it’s a local company that helps people who have trouble regulating their body temperature.

In our Family First segment, about 1 in 500 women are impacted by uterine factor infertility but there is hope.

One woman was told she would never be able to get pregnant but a uterine transplant made her a Mom.

And she had the baby soon after losing her own Mother.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: The last day of heat and humidity will be Friday as we start with similar conditions as temperatures and dew points hover around 70°. A cold bubble of air will be slowly descending out of Canada and moving into the Great Lakes. Ahead of this will be a cold front that brings showers and thunderstorms to the region, some of which could be strong. Keep an eye out for strong winds on the front edge of storms that move through the Finger Lakes this afternoon. Best chances look to be south of the Thruway along the Southern Tier.

Once this front passes through we will feel a dramatic difference in air as humidity levels drop dramatically. Temperatures drop as well with highs running 10° cooler. Overnight lows fall into the 50s and the air conditioning gets a break. Expect emerging sun on Saturday to make for a nice, albeit breezy afternoon. There’s a decent likelihood a few raindrops will linger behind the front early Saturday morning, but the rest of the day and weekend looks great!

FUN FACT: Every weekend this summer has featured measurable rain in Rochester. Every. single. one. It’s possible we end up completely rain free by this weekend, but that all depends on the timing of our departing front.

Sunday looks to be a gem with temperatures starting in the 50s and finishing in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies carry through the first part of the week as we hold onto seasonal numbers with lows around 60° and highs around 80°. Deep high pressure looks to take residency for the first part of the week, but there will be some questions as to whether or not we see tropical moisture by the middle and second half of the week. That will boost up rain chances.