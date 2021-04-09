Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, April 9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, April 9, 2021.

A man is dead and two others have been hospitalized after a shooting on Monroe Avenue and Woodlawn Street.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 1 a.m. for the report of multiple gunshots. Upon arrival, they found one man in his 30s who was suffering form multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden issued new executive actions he says will improve gun safety.

“We have an opportunity to fulfill the first responsibility of government, to keep our people safe,” the president said.

Biden’s actions will create tighter regulations around guns assembled from kits and pistols with a stabilizing brace, as well as direct the justice department to publish red flag legislation that can be adapted by states.

East Rochester police responded to a crash on Fairport Road late on Thursday. Crews arrived on scene around 11 p.m. for the report of people trapped after a car crash.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time. The road was closed for several hours, but have since reopened.

A fire broke out in an apartment building on North Union Street in Rochester, late on Thursday.

Around 11 p.m. the Rochester Fire Department responded to the area to battle the fire. No injuries reported at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A man opened fire Thursday at a Texas cabinet-making company where he worked, killing one person and wounding five others before shooting and seriously wounding a state trooper prior to his arrest, authorities said.

Larry Winston Bollin, 27, of Iola, Texas, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center in Bryan late Thursday, according to a Bryan Police Department statement. Jail records showed Bollin was charged with murder and being held on a $1 million bond. No attorney was listed for Bollin in the jail record.

A key witness at the trial of an ex-Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd’s death used videos, animations and other imagery Thursday to argue that Floyd died of a lack of oxygen that damaged his brain and stopped his heart — and in effort to debunk key defense arguments.

Dr. Martin Tobin, a lung and critical care specialist at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital and Loyola University’s medical school in Illinois, testified as a prosecution expert at Derek Chauvin’s trial. He said he had watched a large number of bystander and police body camera videos — some clips hundreds of times — to help develop the materials he presented to jurors.

In the largest program of its kind, New York lawmakers have created a $2.1 billion fund to aid workers who lost jobs or income during the coronavirus pandemic but were excluded from other government relief programs because of their immigration status.

The fund, which passed this week as part of the state budget, will give payments of up to $15,600 to workers who were living in the country illegally and weren’t eligible for federal stimulus checks, unemployment aid, or other benefits.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is keeping a restriction aimed at restaurants in place.

Wednesday night, the governor renewed an executive order that mandates people to buy food when they go out for a drink.

That rule has been on the books since July 2020.

In our Family First Segment: April is “Autism Acceptance Month” to raise awareness and encourage inclusion for those living with autism.



It’s a developmental disability characterized by social and communication challenges.

Leaders at the Local organization, Autism Up say it is not a mental illness, bad behavior, or always associated with cognitive impairment.

We spoke with doctor Dr. Susan Hyman from The University of Rochester Medical Center about advancements in treatment.

Americans are traveling in the greatest numbers in more than a year, and soon they will have two new leisure-oriented airlines to consider for those trips.

Both hope to draw passengers by filling in smaller strands on the spider web of airline routes crisscrossing the United States.

Avelo Airlines said Thursday that it will begin flying later this month to 11 destinations from Burbank, California. The startup plans to add other routes in the West as soon as it grows its fleet of three Boeing 737 jets.

We should remain dry through the overnight with mid level cloud cover increasing by Friday morning as a developing closed low over the Mississippi Valley works it way towards the Great Lakes. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 50s, which will also be relatively close to the record “high” low temperature for the day Friday.

This weakening system will provide our next chances for a few isolated showers during the morning and afternoon on Friday. Despite the incoming plume of moisture associated with this front it may struggle to overwhelm the already dry air in place, which means it won’t be a washout by any means. Better chances for more widespread showers appear early on Sunday this weekend. Even though precipitation amounts aren’t overwhelming, we’ll take what we can get as our region is in desperate need for some good rain.

The showers around on Friday should keep temperatures in the upper 60s for many with a slight cooling trend following after the weekend. Saturday looks like the nicest weekend day for any outdoor plans with sun, some clouds, and more warmth. More impressive rain chances will hold off until Sunday with a slightly cooler and more active pattern in store through next week.