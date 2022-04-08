ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Thursday marked the first day in the Andrea Lipton trial. Lipton is the Rochester mother accused of playing a role in the death of her three-year old son, Kei’mere Marshall.

The child’s former caregiver, Anthony Love, was recently convicted for second degree murder after physically abusing the child to death. Prosecutors accuse Lipton of “recklessly” contributing to the death of Kei’mere, failing to seek medical attention when he was in pain and needed help.

Lipton faces charges for Second Degree Manslaughter, a Class-C felony.

“Yeah the pictures are the hardest part,” said Deaire Phillips, Kei’mere’s Godmother. “You see that he’s lifeless basically.”

Phillips says reliving all of this in court is incredibly hard.

It all began in July of 2020. Police went to a home where they found the child unresponsive.

He was placed on life support, with major wounds all over the body, but never regained consciousness.

On Thursday, the focus shifts towards Lipton’s alleged role. “What I’m looking for in this trial is just for the truth,” said Phillips.

Assistant District Attorney Sarah Van Strydonck says day one is all about laying groundwork for the trial. Officers testified, and attorneys examined pictures and body worn camera footage.

“With body worn camera footage, there’s no questions about what happened, there’s no questions about what’s said, it’s captured on video, we can all see that, the jury can see that and get a full picture,” said Van Strydonck.

Phillips says all of this is familiar territory for her, after going through Love’s trial not too long ago. But it’s still painful.

“Everybody who she [Lipton] lied to, and said she didn’t play a part in this, that she did everything she could to protect him, that’s a lie and I’m just glad now the truth is gonna come out,” she said.

Day two of the trial begins Friday at 9:15 a.m. in the Monroe County Hall of Justice.

Two city residents were hospitalized Thursday, after police say a fight ended in a double stabbing.

According to investigators, a 44-year-old woman was involved in a fight on North Clinton Avenue when she was stabbed multiple times. A 60-year-old man who tried to intervene was also stabbed.

Both were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what police say were non-life threatening injuries.

Rochester City School District officials announced a revised budget proposal for the upcoming academic year Thursday night.

This comes after the district’s previous budget proposal was scrutinized by a state monitor who was assigned due to year’s of poor financial management led to a state bailout in the amount of $35 million.

In the most recent revision, district officials outlined a $30 million deficit has been reduced down to $10 million. That change came in the form of dropping unfilled vacancies and cutting operation expenses with out-of-district travel as well as a transition of general fund expenditures to ARP.

According to officials, the reductions will not impact the level of education quality but will help reassess how funding is spent throughout the district.

Previous budgets have typically been in the mid-to-upper $900 million range.

The state monitor assigned to the school district will now revisit the budget and consider the changes made for a future review and future decision on its passing.

Superintendent of Schools Lesli Myers-Small promised to deliver an inclusive, yet balanced budget and reassured parents and staff of her future plans in the following statement, saying in part:

This year’s budget process brought us a series of challenges and required some starts and stops. I want to assure you that we are well on our way to securing a strong financial position, and this budget provides great opportunities and benefits to our scholars, families, and staff. This delay, while unfortunate, has resulted in me redirecting all of my focus to ensure we deliver a balanced budget that prioritizes spending based on the academic and financial plans.

We believe that every child deserves to engage with grade-level content every day and experience high-quality culturally-responsive curriculum, where they are affirmed, seen, and valued; and as a District, we have an obligation to provide an equitable experience to every scholar.

This week, most folks in the Town of Penfield received their new home assessments for the year. News 8 viewers have written in saying their home assessments have skyrocketed, with percentages ranging from 10% to as high at 70%.

Kevin Lepel has lived in the same Penfield house for 13 years and said he has never witnessed his home value change, until now.

“Assessment came a couple days ago and the first time I opened it and saw the actual number of $65,000, I was a little bit surprised,” Lepel said. “Going from $287,000 and up $65,000 from there. I was not expecting that jump.”

Lepel suspects the price hike is coming from the raging housing market, but regardless, said he’s not happy about it.

“If my taxes go up, I’m really not gonna be happy,” Lepel said. “That’s the part I’m more concerned about. We pay a lot as it is already.”

While Lepel is worried about his taxes going up, Don Gibson said he isn’t worried about his taxes even though his assessment went up 27%.

“Their [Town of Penfield] calculations actually showed that my taxes would go down. But I don’t believe that,” Gibson said.

Penfield Town Supervisor Marie Cinti said the assessment process is normal in making sure taxes are fairly distributed. However, the reason why these price jumps seem so shocking is because an assessment hasn’t been done since 2014.

“If you let something go for a few years, obviously, it kind of catches up to you,” Supervisor Cinti said. “The other thing is that we do have a strong market, right? We all want our homes to increase in value, but we’ve had three years of very strong sales. And that does affect the market value.”

Matt Drouin works closely in our areas real-estate market and said the sticker shock everyone is feeling right now comes as no surprise.

“We’re in an extremely overheated real estate market. Is this truly a snapshot of what we have in terms of values going forward and perpetuity? Or is there going to be a market correction? Really, what we need to do is we need to identify strategies to increase new housing starts, and also to increase economic development and our areas to grow the pie larger, instead of trying to extract from the same pie, which is current homeowners,” Drouin said.

The pattern Friday afternoon and through the weekend will be unsettled and cooler, but with dry time in between showers.

The Weekend:

More cold air pours in for the weekend giving Saturday morning an even cooler start in the 30s. Sunday will see highs in the low 40s, and drying skies make for a nicer finish to the weekend.